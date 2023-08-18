‘It’s been the hardest time:’ Ronan Keating shares update following death of his brother

The singer’s died in a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo last month
Ronan Keating, his wife Storm and their kids. Picture: @rokeating/Instagram

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 09:50
Maeve Lee

Ronan Keating has updated his fans following the death of his brother, describing the past five weeks as “the hardest time”.

Sharing a number of pictures of his family on a safari in South Africa, the Boyzone star thanked people for their love and respect over the past five weeks and opened up about how his family has been coping.

The singer’s brother Ciaran Keating, who was in his 50s, died in a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo last month. He was travelling to watch his son play for Cork City.

“Just wanted to say thank you for the love and respect you have shown my family over the last [five] weeks,” Ronan Keating said in a post to social media. 

“It has been the hardest time for us all, and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that).” 

He thanked followers for their messages of support and for respecting their privacy during the difficult time.

Some of the images he shared included snaps of his wife Storm and their kids Cooper and Coco in South Africa. 

“There is no more fitting a place to heal, than in South Africa surrounded by Mother Nature and great people and our little bundles of joy Cooper and Coco, have kept us going constantly. Thank you god,” he said.

“Back to work for me in another part of the world I love now… it all seems rather difficult to make sense of but trying my best. 

"Take care of each other and from Storm, myself and all my family, thank you.”

