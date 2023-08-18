Food festival, wellness event and more: Fun things to do in Cork and elsewhere this weekend

Cork on a Fork

Wednesday, August 15 - Sunday, August 20 — Cork city

Brian Murray, chef and owner of The Glass Curtain and Aishling Moore, chef and partner at Goldie restaurant join Caoimhe (7) and Naoise (5) O’Leary-Kinnerk (from Castlemore) to launch the programme of events for the upcoming Cork on a Fork Festival. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Workshops at The Butter Museum

Friday 2pm-4pm — Shandon

Fun for the whole family, the Butter Museum has loads of new demos and talks on topics like the traditional soda bread and butter, spiced beef, traditional sweets from Shandon Sweets as well as a cake tasting with Myo’s café and more.

Play on Maylor Street

Friday 12pm-2pm — Maylor Street

There will be free limited face painting on Maylor St as well as games like giant Jenga, connect four, corn hole and more, with the Let’s Play Cork leaders. Note: this is not supervised play.

Festival Demo Marquee and Markets

Saturday 9.30am-6pm — Emmet Place (outside the Cork Opera House)

A Festival Demo Marquee and Festival Market will take place all day on Saturday with a host of exciting talks, demos and tastings. There will also be market stalls to browse, free face-painting for little ones and giant outdoor games from 2pm-4pm.

9.30am: From Farm to Fork cooking demo with Farmgate: A look at cosy comforting autumn food. 10.45am: Leftover Larder Love — zero waste cookery demo with Orla McAndrew. 12pm: Nutrition and Healthy Snacks for You and Your Family: A talk and demo with Mary Carmody Nutritionist and Mindset Coach and Consultant. 1pm: Cooking demo with Rachel Allen. 2pm: The Art of Culinary Sustainability: A chat with Takashi Miyazaki from Ichigo Ichie, Aishling Moore from Goldie and Claire Condon from Good Day Deli. 3pm: Rebel County Mystery Box Cook-Off: Three of Cork’s chefs take to the stage in a race against the clock to cook and serve up a quickfire dish using ingredients sourced locally. This features Brian Murray (Glass Curtain) and Darren Kennedy (former Sage Midleton) and Ali Honour (The Imperial).

Spike Island Literary Festival

Friday, August 18 – Sunday, August 20 — Spike Island

Authors Michelle Dunne and Conall Creedon, at the launch of the Spike Island literary festival due to take place on the island from August 18-20. Picture: David Keane.

The much-anticipated Spike Island Literary Festival makes a return from Friday. With Spike Island as its backdrop, the event is all about captivating the theme of crime writing and this year’s festival will see a stellar line-up of authors.

Following the success of its inaugural event last year, the festival is back with a jam-packed programme of events.

This year’s guests include Alice Bell, Sam Blake, Amanda Cassidy, Tadhg Coakley, Cónal Creedon, Amy Cronin, Catherine Ryan Howard, Arlene Hunt, Catherine Kirwin, Andrea Mara, Michelle McDonagh, and Kitty Murphy.

See www.spikeislandcork.ie for more.

Elevate FitFest

Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 — Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Shanbally, Nenagh hosts Elevate FitFest, Munster’s biggest Health and Wellness Festival

Munster’s first large-scale health and wellness festival takes place in Nenagh, Co Tipperary this weekend. Elevate FitFest includes some of the country’s best-known wellness experts with appearances from Brian Keane (Brian Keane Fitness), Aisling Fox (AOK Nutrition), Trisha Lewis (Trisha’s Transformation), Daniella Moyles (The Still), Aoife Hannon (The Pilates Programme), Sinead Brady (The Career Psychologist), and many more.

Taking place at Shanbally House and Gardens, the festival will include a large food village as well as activities like Zumba, and self-defence classes, to the global rock workout POUND. You can also expect mindfulness classes, tips for better sleep and educational talks.

Tickets, priced at €65 plus booking fee are available at www.elevatefitfest.ie

Pop-up Kilo Store

Saturday, August 19 — Clayton Hotel

Shannon Hayes and Andrew O'Callaghan at a Vintage Kilo Sale at the Clayton Hotel. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Looking to add more vintage clothes to your wardrobe, or just a fun day out? Then the vintage Kilo sale may be the perfect Saturday morning activity for you.

After many successful trips, the Kilo Store returns to Cork this weekend. Find everything from vintage ski suits to jackets, jeans, shoes and much more. As the name suggests, each kilo worth of pre-loved pieces costs €35.

For tickets, see www.eventbrite.ie