Cork on a Fork Festival: All of the free events to check out across the city this week

Cork on a Fork Festival is back with a host of fantastic food events taking place across the city this week.

Kicking off on Wednesday, the city’s latest food festival has five days of feasting. The jam-packed programme includes everything from cooking demos, food trails, masterclasses, face painting, and lots of family-friendly fun.

If you want a taste of what’s on offer, here is a selection of free events taking place as part of this year’s Cork on a Fork Festival.

Feeding Cork the sustainable and healthy way

Wednesday 9.30am-12pm, 1 Lapp’s Quay — booking required

Cork City Council and Cork Food Policy Council invite those interested in creating and producing healthier and sustainable food to a conference on the topic.

Library Barrel Cookbook Exchange

Wednesday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Cork City Library

Cork City Library will host a cookbook exchange in a cargo bike outside the building from Wednesday to Saturday as part of the festival.

The English Market Cooking Demo

Thursday 12pm-2pm and Saturday 2pm-4pm, outside the English Market — no booking required

Cork Chef Orla McAndrew will host a cookery demonstration and sampling using ingredients from the English Market.

Workshops at The Butter Museum

Friday 2pm-4pm, Shandon — no booking required

Fun for the whole family, the Butter Museum has loads of new demos and talks on topics like the traditional soda bread and butter, spiced beef, traditional sweets from Shandon Sweets as well as a cake tasting with Myo’s café and more.

Free Food Talks at the Festival Live Stage

Friday and Saturday 10am-5pm — booking necessary

A series of talks will take place at the Cork on a Fork Festival Stage in the Crawford Art Gallery Theatre across Friday and Saturday.

Friday 10am: Magic of Milk: The science behind dairy products 11am: Cork Food Culture in Literature, History and Heritage with Regina Sexton and more. 12pm: Cork Producers Panel Discussion with Ballymaloe Foods, St Patrick’s Distillery, West Cork Eggs Ltd., West Cork Biscuit, hosted by Guaranteed Irish. 3pm: A walk through the supermarket: Food trends and their impact on health and planet. 4pm: Of Irish and Oysters: A Salty History of Shuckin’Around and Irish Culture, according to Patrick McMurray — Oyster Sommelier and Champion Shucker. Saturday 11am: From Farmer to Cheese Maker with Dan Hegarty. 12pm Cork on a Fork — a new Cork perspective. A panel discussion with leading names in Cork food who are not originally from the city. 4pm: Cork Food — a food writers’ perspective: A panel with Cork’s leading food writers.

Aishling Moore, chef and partner at Goldie restaurant, and Brian Murray, chef and owner of The Glass Curtain join Caoimhe (7) and Naoise (5) O’Leary-Kinnerk (from Castlemore) launch the programme of events for the upcoming Cork on a Fork Festival. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Clonakilty Black Pudding Tasters

Friday 10am-4pm, Emmet Place

Enjoy free Clonakilty Black Pudding Tasters outside Crawford Art Gallery on Emmet Place.

Play on Maylor Street

Friday 12pm-2pm, Maylor Street — no booking required

There will be free limited face painting on Maylor St as well as games like giant Jenga, connect four, corn hole and more, with the Let’s Play Cork leaders. Note: this is not supervised play.

Festival Demo Marquee and Markets

Saturday 9.30am-6pm, Emmet Place (outside the Cork Opera House) — no booking required

A Festival Demo Marquee and Festival Market will take place all day on Saturday with a host of exciting talks, demos and tastings. There will also be market stalls to browse, free face-painting for little ones and giant outdoor games from 2pm-4pm.

Demos:

9.30am: From Farm to Fork cooking demo with Farmgate: A look at cosy comforting autumn food.

10.45am: Leftover Larder Love — zero waste cookery demo with Orla McAndrew.

12pm: Nutrition and Healthy Snacks for You and Your Family: A talk and demo with Mary Carmody Nutritionist and Mindset Coach and Consultant.

1pm: Cooking demo with Rachel Allen.

2pm: The Art of Culinary Sustainability: A chat with Takashi Miyazaki from Ichigo Ichie, Aishling Moore from Goldie and Claire Condon from Good Day Deli.

3pm: Rebel County Mystery Box Cook-Off: Three of Cork’s chefs take to the stage in a race against the clock to cook and serve up a quickfire dish using ingredients sourced locally. This features Brian Murray (Glass Curtain) and Darren Kennedy (former Sage Midleton) and Ali Honour (The Imperial).

4pm: Cooking demo with William Murray of Currabinny.

5pm: Pupusas cooking demo and sampling with Cork Migrant Centre.

Stories from Cork Butter Road

Saturday 10.30am-11.30am, Children's Library on Grand Parade — no booking required

Head to the Children’s Library to celebrate food through stories with storyteller Maria Gillen. This is a free family-friendly event, suitable for children aged 3+.

A Community Celebration of Food - fringe festival

Saturday, Community Gardens

Community gardens throughout the city will open up to the public during the festival. Enjoy tours, workshops, talks, demos and tastings.

Cornmarket Street Market and Play Street

Saturday 10am-12pm, Cornmarket St — no booking required

There will be free limited face painting on Cornmarket Street as well as games like giant Jenga, connect four, corn hole and more, with the Let’s Play Cork leaders. Note: this is not supervised play.

Responsible Good Food Talks and Demos at Good Day Deli

Sunday 3pm-5pm, Nano Nagle Place — no booking required

Good Day Deli at Nano Nagle Place is hosting talks and demos with their producers in CorkHear from West Cork Coffee, Richards Little Farm, Hive Mind and more.