Secret room discovered in 800-year-old Irish castle during renovations

Historic Irish castles are full of mystery but at Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford, the discovery of a secret room at the 800-year-old estate has sparked interest.

Dating back over 850 years to the Norman times in Ireland, Johnstown Castle has been undergoing substantial conservation and renovation works over the past five years.

During renovations, a room was discovered over the weekend by a joiner who was working on window conservation in the castle.

The contractors from National Gates and Joinery Company broke through a section of wall only to uncover the hidden room which had previously remained untouched.

According to Johnstown Castle manager, Brenda Comerford, the room had been covered up for a very long time and may be linked to the castle’s tragic family history.

The secret room is part of one of the towers and was most likely a small turret bedroom.

“There is quite a tragic family history associated with Johnstown Castle, so this room could have been sealed off due to a tragedy, which would have happened in times past, who knows. We will need to investigate this further,” she said.

However, it is not the first mysterious discovery at Johnstown Castle. Last year, a room under a tower by the lake was uncovered. This room could only be accessed by boat.

“We’re discovering secrets all the time here at Johnstown Castle,” says Comerford. “That’s mainly thanks to the support of our visitors, our members at the Irish Heritage Trust and the Department of Heritage who provide the funding so we can carry out these restoration works and secure the future of the castle.”

The secret door discovered in Johnstown Castle

Anne O'Donoghue, CEO of the Irish Heritage Trust described the secret room as “a really incredible discovery”.

“It is highly unusual to find additional hidden treasures in heritage properties and this is the second time that this has happened at Johnstown Castle,” she said.

The neo-Gothic Castle is set on a 120-acre estate with three lakes and extensive walking trails.

The historic castle has undergone substantial conservation and restoration works over the last five years with projects ongoing following the official opening of the fairy tale castle to the public for the very first time in its history in 2019.

Dating back over 850 years to the Norman times in Ireland, Johnstown Castle was in private hands for centuries and went through a number of aristocratic families before coming into public ownership in the late 20th century.

In 2018 the Irish Heritage trust took over the care and management of the Wexford castle and the Estate underwent a €7.5 million makeover. In April of this year, renovation works were completed on the never-before-seen East Wing and it was officially opened to the public.