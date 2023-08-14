Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews was hospitalised while on a family holiday

He and wife Vogue Williams were on a family holiday in Spain when he began to feel unwell 
Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 09:55
Maeve Lee

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews spent two days in hospital while on holiday in Spain with his wife Vogue Williams and their family.

The pair were away with their three children and Vogue’s family, returning to their home in London just in time to celebrate Spencer’s birthday.

Speaking on a recent episode of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Vogue told her co-host Joanne McNally that a couple of people got sick while they were away. Her aunt was the first to feel unwell and was sick for four days while Spencer was hospitalised.

“Spenny was hospitalised for two days because he’s a little b**** and can’t handle it,” she said.

When her comedian co-host asked what he was hospitalised for, the mother-of-three said: “Well, I’ll tell you what, he overdosed on cold sore tablets."

“He did it for a full week, taking ten of these things because he’s like, ‘Oh they’re fine’ and he did it to me when I thought I felt a tingle. He was like, ‘Darling, take six of these and you’ll be fine.’ You’re meant to take two one day when you feel the tingle. Not ten in a day.” 

However, she added that she’s not sure the tablets were the cause of the problem and that she believes he may have picked up the same illness that her aunt had.

Earlier in the week on the Spencer and Vogue podcast, the TV presenter explained that she then started to feel ill once they returned home to London.

Speaking about the hospital experience and illness, Spencer said: “I actually had to get them to put me under. The pain was so bad.” 

The doctors thought it may have been appendicitis before noticing an issue with his liver. However, thankfully he began to feel better and was sent home in time for his birthday.

In a post to Instagram to mark the occasion, Vogue described her husband as her "bestie and the most amazing Daddy to our babies".

The pair have three children together, Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

