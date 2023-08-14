Vogue Williams to donate clothes for Barnardos after 'eye-opening' visit to centre

Vogue Williams has shared she plans to donate "loads" of her own clothes to Barnardos as the influencer came on board with the charity's latest campaign.

The podcaster was in Dublin on Thursday to help launch the return of a Heinz x Barnardos initiative which will see the iconic bean brand make a donation to Barnardos Breakfast Clubs for every 3-pack of its special ‘Heinz Meanz Mealz’ branded packs sold.

The mother of three said she "can’t imagine the worry that many families must be going through" heading into the next school year.

"No one should be unsure when or where their next meal is coming from, especially children."

Williams said she hopes working with Heinz and Barnardos will "not only raise awareness of this growing issue taking place on our doorstep, but also highlight that a small, tangible act — such as buying a pack of Heinz Beanz — can have a big impact and help support those most vulnerable in the community.”

During the event, the Howth native acknowledged she "lives in a bubble" and was shocked to hear statistics that suggested over half of Irish parents have skipped meals or reduced portion sizes to ensure their children can eat.

"It's just wild to think that, that does happen in Ireland," she said.

"I was out at a Barnardos centre in Loughlinstown yesterday and it was incredible to see the work that they do. It was really amazing, really eye-opening."

Williams, who is a mother to Theodore, four, Gigi, three, and Otto, one, interviewed representatives from Heinz and Barnardos, and psychologist Dr Malie Coyne at the event, who offered insights into the extent of food poverty in Ireland.

Clodagh Carroll, Assistant Director of Children's Services at Barnardos, said the charity has "so many things" they know they could do to help families, but their challenge is "resources".

"For businesses, for members of the public, in whatever way you can, help us. Help us help families."

Following the event, Williams took to her Instagram stories to share that she loved working with Barnardos who do "so many amazing things for people that really need help".

"I'm gonna get loads of my clothes together and send them to one of their shops. I'll let you know when."

The ‘Heinz Meanz Mealz’ packs of beans are available now from major retailers such as Tesco, Dunnes and SuperValu and Aldi with a recommended retail price of €3.59.