'He's my best friend:' Dermot and Dave present emotional final show on Today FM

Today FM’s Dermot and Dave presented an emotional final show on Friday afternoon after 21 years of working alongside one another on the airwaves.

The pair had plenty of throwbacks, laughs, and tears as they bid farewell to the Dermot and Dave Show. It comes after one-half of the duo, Dermot Whelan announced his decision to leave Today FM in order to focus on his brand, Mind Full.

The Limerick man and his co-host Dave Moore joined Today FM in 2014 after 12 years of presenting at 98FM. Later this month, Moore will launch his own show on the station.

They wrapped up the final show with a compilation of their best bits over the years, set to Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman’s emotional ‘Time to Say Goodbye’.

Speaking about his co-host, Whelan said Moore is the most reliable man he has ever met, describing him as a “rock” and a “best friend”.

“I’m so excited for everybody to get the Dave Moore show in their ears every single day and I’m also really excited to see what Dave and I get up to beyond 21 years of Dermot and Dave off air," he said.

"One thing is for sure, that man is my best friend and there will be more Dermot and Dave in many, many forms over the next 21 years."

It's been 21 years of craic, and we went out with a BANG 💥https://t.co/oDNRAciVBF — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) August 11, 2023

When it was Moore’s turn, he shared a similar sentiment.

“It’s going to be impossible to put into words what this man is and what this man means to me, but I suppose the easiest way to describe it is he is my best friend,” he said of his co-host. “I’ve sat across from him for 21 years in a radio studio. I don’t really know what to do in a radio studio without him but I’m going to find out."

He continued: “He’s just a remarkable human being. Somebody I am so proud to have gotten to know and to count as one of my dearest friends and I will do for the rest of my days, whether I’m doing a radio show with him or without him.”

The pair appeared emotional as they admitted they “couldn’t make eye contact” during the montage of their best bits.

However, in true Dermot and Dave form, a joke was cracked to lighten the mood with Whelan saying he felt what it’s like to be dead.

“Thankfully I’m still here but it’s been a crazy show and [it's] weird how fun today was,” he said of their last show together.

Whelan went on to thank everyone at Today FM and 98FM before giving a special shoutout to his wife and kids who are embarking on the “crazy journey” with him.

Finally, he thanked his co-host.

“To Dave, my best friend. We’ll hug it out after we’re off air. But most of all, to all of the listeners. You guys are unreal. I hope that ye can come with me on my next phase.”

He added: “I’m going off to cry and drink champagne.”

Dave Moore launches his solo show on Today FM on August 28.