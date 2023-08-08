Dermot Whelan to leave Today FM as he focuses on Mind Full brand

Today FM’s Dermot and Dave will be no more as one half of the duo, Dermot Whelan, moves on to focus on his brand, Mind Full.

In recent years, the Republic of Telly star has been venturing into the world of wellness and mindfulness following his own struggles with anxiety.

After discovering the benefits of meditation, Whelan became a qualified teacher and in 2021, he released his book Mind Full which was an easy guide to meditation.

In a post to Twitter, Today FM announced that the presenter would be leaving in order to focus on his brand.

“Dermot & Dave are coming to an end. Huge love to Dermot who is heading off to focus on his Mind Full brand,” the post read.

When 2 become 1 💛



Dermot & Dave are coming to an end. Huge love to Dermot who is heading off to focus on his Mind Full brand.



Watch this space as Dave Moore takes the hot seat to launch his brand-new show in the coming weeks 📻



For more see https://t.co/n6naWCqCbE pic.twitter.com/PwNiKiAmxh — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) August 8, 2023

The Limerick man and his co-host Dave Moore joined Today FM in 2014 after 12 years of presenting at 98FM.

According to Today FM, Whelan said he made the “extremely difficult decision” because he has other areas in his life that he is “really passionate about”.

"Many of you may be aware that over the last few years, I have worked in the area of meditation and have sought to blend comedy and humour with meditation so that I could help people deal with stress, worry and anxiety in their daily lives,” he said.

"This led me to write my bestselling book Mind Full and create my Mind Full Live Tour."

Speaking to the Irish Examiner about his live tour in 2022, Whelan said his goal is to make meditation as mainstream as going to the gym.

“I want to see people in their early 20s, sitting down for five minutes of silence to strengthen their brain and strengthen their resilience and not just crushing it in the gym and then doubting themselves in every decision they make," he said.

Co-host Dave Moore is set to launch his own brand-new show on Today FM in the coming weeks.