Lord of the Dance, family fun and fireworks: Five things to do in Cork this weekend

Plus — the Cobh People's Regatta, a Tina Turner tribute and more
Holly Fealey from Brosna Co Kerry, pictured performing as Michael Flatley and the cast look on, at the opening night of "The Lord of The Dance" at Cork Opera House. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 12:14
Maeve Lee

Lord of the Dance 

Friday, August 11 — Sunday, August 13 — Cork Opera House 

10-year-old Holly Fealey from Brosna Co Kerry, pictured with Michael Flatley at the opening night of "The Lord of The Dance" at Cork Opera House.
10-year-old Holly Fealey from Brosna Co Kerry, pictured with Michael Flatley at the opening night of "The Lord of The Dance" at Cork Opera House.

As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance has landed at the Cork Opera House. The high-energy show takes place over the weekend, with the final performance on Sunday evening.

As the show marks 25 years, the audience can expect new staging, costumes and more as well as cutting edge technology and special effects.

Cobh People's Regatta 

Friday, August 11 — Sunday, August 13 — Cobh 

A view of the firework display as seen from Crosshaven to mark the closing of the People's Regatta at Cobh last year. Picture: David Creedon
A view of the firework display as seen from Crosshaven to mark the closing of the People's Regatta at Cobh last year. Picture: David Creedon

The annual festival in Cobh will be held in the centre of the seaside town, with plenty to check out over the weekend. Soak in the atmosphere and see the many acts playing at the iconic bandstand throughout the day as well as the evening performances at Casement Square.

The festival will conclude with a fireworks display on Sunday night at 10pm.

West Cork History Festival 

Friday, August 11 — Sunday, August 13 — Inish Beg estate 

Micheál Martin at the West Cork History Festival, with Professor Breandán Mac Suibhne, Dr Charles Read and Professor Melissa Fegan in August 2022
Micheál Martin at the West Cork History Festival, with Professor Breandán Mac Suibhne, Dr Charles Read and Professor Melissa Fegan in August 2022

Taking place this weekend, the annual West Cork History Festival has moved to a new location and will set up in the surroundings of the historic Inish beg, between Skibbereen and Baltimore.

The jam-packed programme includes talks, historical field trips, and a concert on Saturday as well as food and drinks stalls and a number of bookstalls.

Family Fun Day 

Saturday, August 12, 11am-4pm — Coláiste Eamann Rís 

Coláiste Eamann Rís (Deerpark School) is hosting a family fun day this weekend with plenty of games, activities and entertainment. Fun for all ages, the day will include face painting, rides, bouncy castles and more as well as a food stall and treats from Grounded Coffee.

Tina Turner Tribute 

Saturday, August 12 — Cyprus Avenue 

American singer Tina Turner.
American singer Tina Turner.

Proud Mary and her City Limits band bring an impressive Tina Turner tribute act to Cyprus Avenue on Saturday. Complete with the heels, fishnets and all of the best hits, the audience is promised an unforgettable performance honouring the late singer, who died in May.

Expect hits like ‘Private Dancer’, ‘The Best’, ‘Steamy Windows’, and more from 7pm.

Place: Cork, Place: Cobh, Place: West Cork
