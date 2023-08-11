Lord of the Dance, family fun and fireworks: Five things to do in Cork this weekend

Lord of the Dance

Friday, August 11 — Sunday, August 13 — Cork Opera House

10-year-old Holly Fealey from Brosna Co Kerry, pictured with Michael Flatley at the opening night of "The Lord of The Dance" at Cork Opera House.

As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance has landed at the Cork Opera House. The high-energy show takes place over the weekend, with the final performance on Sunday evening.

As the show marks 25 years, the audience can expect new staging, costumes and more as well as cutting edge technology and special effects.

Tickets are selling fast. Check out www.corkoperahouse.ie

Cobh People's Regatta

Friday, August 11 — Sunday, August 13 — Cobh

A view of the firework display as seen from Crosshaven to mark the closing of the People's Regatta at Cobh last year. Picture: David Creedon

The annual festival in Cobh will be held in the centre of the seaside town, with plenty to check out over the weekend. Soak in the atmosphere and see the many acts playing at the iconic bandstand throughout the day as well as the evening performances at Casement Square.

The festival will conclude with a fireworks display on Sunday night at 10pm.

See facebook.com/CobhRegatta for more.

West Cork History Festival

Friday, August 11 — Sunday, August 13 — Inish Beg estate

Micheál Martin at the West Cork History Festival, with Professor Breandán Mac Suibhne, Dr Charles Read and Professor Melissa Fegan in August 2022

Taking place this weekend, the annual West Cork History Festival has moved to a new location and will set up in the surroundings of the historic Inish beg, between Skibbereen and Baltimore.

The jam-packed programme includes talks, historical field trips, and a concert on Saturday as well as food and drinks stalls and a number of bookstalls.

Check out the full programme at westcorkhistoryfestival.org

Family Fun Day

Saturday, August 12, 11am-4pm — Coláiste Eamann Rís

Coláiste Eamann Rís (Deerpark School) is hosting a family fun day this weekend with plenty of games, activities and entertainment. Fun for all ages, the day will include face painting, rides, bouncy castles and more as well as a food stall and treats from Grounded Coffee.

Entry is €10 with under 16s free. See eventbrite.com

Tina Turner Tribute

Saturday, August 12 — Cyprus Avenue

American singer Tina Turner.

Proud Mary and her City Limits band bring an impressive Tina Turner tribute act to Cyprus Avenue on Saturday. Complete with the heels, fishnets and all of the best hits, the audience is promised an unforgettable performance honouring the late singer, who died in May.

Expect hits like ‘Private Dancer’, ‘The Best’, ‘Steamy Windows’, and more from 7pm.

Check out eventbrite.iefor tickets.