Roz Purcell announces engagement to boyfriend Zach Desmond

Roz Purcell is engaged to long-time partner Zach Desmond.

The influencer and RTÉ 2FM radio host announced the happy news to her 556,000 followers on Instagram on Thursday evening.

Sharing snaps of her new ring and a selfie with her now fiancé against the backdrop of a Cliffs of Moher sunset, Purcell said "we’re engaged".

"I would like to remind everyone I broke my ring finger this year and that’s why it’s deformed," she added, jokingly.

Zach Desmond is the son of MCD Productions managing director Denis Desmond and music manager to Hozier, Caroline Downey.

The Hike Life founder previously revealed she met Zach through a blind-date at a festival.