Celebrity hairstylist and Limerick native John Barrett dies aged 66

Hairstylist to the stars and Limerick native John Barrett has passed away aged 66.

The hairdresser, whose client list included the late Princess Diana, was based in New York City but grew up in Limerick.

In a post to social media, Barrett's salon team announced the news of his death and said that he “lit up any room that he walked into with his charm, wit, and candor”.

“His superhuman talent was his ability to make anyone who sat in his chair feel like the most beautiful person in the world,” the post continued.

“He lived by the phrase, ‘it’s not just about the hair, it’s about the care.’ He cared with great passion for his beloved family, friends, salon, and staff.

“Now, more than ever we will come together as the JB Family that John so proudly created and cared for and continue working hard to make our clients from NYC and afar look and feel their best.

“John — we will always miss you, love you, and we will carry on in your honour and memory.”

Barrett previously lived in London and Los Angeles before moving to New York in the 90s, where he opened up his salon at Bergdorf Goodman.

His star-studded clients included A-listers and public figures such as Beyoncé, Martha Stewart and Hillary Clinton.