'Our hearts are shattered:' Elaine Crowley shares heartbreak following death of nephew

TV presenter Elaine Crowley shared her heartbreak as she announced the death of her “bright, beautiful” nephew following his short battle with cancer.

In a post to Instagram, the Cork native shared a number of pictures of her nephew, Ultan who she says showed bravery and kindness throughout his battle.

“The best job I’ve ever had is being this bright, beautiful, bonkers boy’s Auntie Dumbass,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures of her nephew.

"Ultan showed such bravery and kindness all during his short battle with cancer.

“He was the best son, brother, nephew and friend, and touched the lives of everyone he encountered with joy and was absolutely hilarious too."

In honour of her nephew, the Ireland AM presenter is encouraging people to help raise funds for Animal Help Kerry.

She went on to explain that her nephew adored animals, especially his beloved cats Mrs Creeper and Chorizo El Gato.

“With that in mind we want to raise as much as possible to help out the furry friends he so adored. Please donate if you can, any amount means so much. Animal help Kerry. Thank you."

She added: “Our hearts are shattered.”

According to the GoFundMe page that has been set up for the cause, cats brought Ultan “much joy, especially in the last few months”.

The funeral will take place at 2pm today at the Church of The Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary in Doneraile.