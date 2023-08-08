'Our hearts are shattered:' Elaine Crowley shares heartbreak following death of nephew

The TV presenter said her beloved nephew showed bravery and kindness throughout his short battle with cancer
'Our hearts are shattered:' Elaine Crowley shares heartbreak following death of nephew

Elaine Crowley at the Virgin Media Television Spring 2023 launch. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 09:25
Maeve Lee

TV presenter Elaine Crowley shared her heartbreak as she announced the death of her “bright, beautiful” nephew following his short battle with cancer.

In a post to Instagram, the Cork native shared a number of pictures of her nephew, Ultan who she says showed bravery and kindness throughout his battle.

“The best job I’ve ever had is being this bright, beautiful, bonkers boy’s Auntie Dumbass,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures of her nephew. 

"Ultan showed such bravery and kindness all during his short battle with cancer.

“He was the best son, brother, nephew and friend, and touched the lives of everyone he encountered with joy and was absolutely hilarious too."

In honour of her nephew, the Ireland AM presenter is encouraging people to help raise funds for Animal Help Kerry.

She went on to explain that her nephew adored animals, especially his beloved cats Mrs Creeper and Chorizo El Gato.

“With that in mind we want to raise as much as possible to help out the furry friends he so adored. Please donate if you can, any amount means so much. Animal help Kerry. Thank you."

She added: “Our hearts are shattered.” 

According to the GoFundMe page that has been set up for the cause, cats brought Ultan “much joy, especially in the last few months”.

The funeral will take place at 2pm today at the Church of The Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary in Doneraile.

Read More

Siobhán McSweeney talks death, Cork and why her parents' deaths were a 'gift'

More in this section

Bafta Television Awards 2023 Siobhán McSweeney talks death, Cork and why her parents' deaths were a 'gift'
Kieran Harnett TV presenter Angela Scanlon becomes sixth celebrity contestant for Strictly 2023
Ekin-Su talks makeup tips and her favourite products on a visit to Cork Ekin-Su talks makeup tips and her favourite products on a visit to Cork
Person: Elaine Crowley
The Lost City UK premiere - London

Sandra Bullock’s long-time partner Bryan Randall dies age 57 – reports

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd