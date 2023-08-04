Ekin-Su talks makeup tips and her favoruite products at new BPerfect store in Cork

Despite her fame and flawless appearance, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is just like the rest of us.

Believe it or not, the Love Island star has also gone through the awkward makeup phase of using the wrong shade of foundation and the cheapest mascara you can get your hands on.

The Turkish actress, who won the ITV show with Davide Sanclimenti in 2022, is a major makeup fan — and on Thursday, she attended the opening of the new BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork.

While she has been to Limerick, Dublin, Wexford, and Belfast, the 28-year-old tells me it is her first time in Cork. Ahead of the chaos of the crowds and the ribbon-cutting, she was looking forward to meeting the locals who queued up in the rain for their chance to get a glimpse of the Love Island star.

“I love Ireland. It just makes me happy. You can switch off from everything. The people are so friendly compared to Londoners,” she says.

“I love doing things like this. I remember the first ribbon I cut was a year ago and the crowd was incredible. It’s always a good crowd whenever I’m in Ireland.”

Ekin-Su at the official opening of BPerfect Cosmetics in Cork. Picture: Brian McEvoy

From her first £4.99 mascara in Superdrug that she will “never forget” to her own products with BPerfect, the TV personality has always had a love for makeup.

“I’ve always liked makeup…my first product was those lip glosses that smell like different fruits. That was my first ever product and it got taken away from me in primary school,” she says, also recalling using the iconic Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse foundation in the wrong shade.

That love for makeup, she says, is all about feeling good about yourself.

“Makeup isn’t something you do for the men. It’s something you do for yourself.

"During the pandemic, I used to do my full face at home for me. I used to look in the mirror like, ‘oh, my blush looks cool today'."

Ekin-Su has always been a big fan of BPerfect and even brought their products into the Love Island villa in 2022. While on the show, she was rarely seen with a hair out of place and her makeup was consistently flawless.

“When I was in Love Island, I used the body glow… I used to apply it with a big brush and glow my whole body. It was so stunning,” she says.

Ekin-Su at the official opening of BPerfect Cosmetics’ New Megastore on Oliver Plunkett Street in the heart of Cork city. Picture: Brian McEvoy

She has since released her own Radiant Glow Skin Perfector with BPerfect which is one of the many products stocked at the new Cork megastore along with hair and makeup essentials from Voduz, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Olapex, PLouise and more.

From using their products while on the show that would soon shoot her to fame, to opening their new store in Ireland — it’s a real full-circle moment for Ekin-Su. As well as her love for what BPerfect creates, she says there is a bit more to it.

“It all starts with the people behind the products, and it starts with being authentic and when someone really believes in their products, it shines through to their brand,” she says.

“The products are [such] good quality — and they’re affordable. People always talk about expensive brands. We live in a society where you can still get quality products for cheap. We all want to look pretty and feel good, and I think BPerfect is perfect for that.”

Ekin-Su with actress Demi Isaac Oviawe. Picture: Brian McEvoy

But before she heads home to Britain, she may just have to stock up for her friends in Turkey who are "obsessed" with her product. If Ekin-Su could only use her own product for the rest of her life, it would be her “glow” — and maybe a pair of eyelashes.

“I’m not just saying this, but it is my glow. The BPerfect glow and then the eyelashes as well I love — and [my face and eye] palette. I literally use my own products all the time. Whoever comes to my flat will see I’ve gone through packets and bottles of my products. I don’t prefer any other brand I’m just obsessed with the BPerfect [glow] and it’s got my name to it. I’m so proud.”

As someone who struggles with false eyelashes, I have to ask Ekin-Su if she has any tips for applying them.

“Just use your fingers. It’s so easy. Forget the tweezers, it’s not that deep," she laughs. "Just get your hands guys, put the glue on and just apply and count for five seconds and then you’re done."