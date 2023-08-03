Simone Gannon: Eight gems to buy from Irish beauty brands this month

- From €130 to €170. Available from cloonkeen.com
- Available in three shades. €24 from sosubysj.com
- €19 each from sculptedbyaimee.com
- €40 for a set of two from skinformulas.ie
- €29.99 from fabuwellness.com
The brainchild of beauty entrepreneur and TikTok sensation Keilidh Cashell, Kash Beauty has been going from strength to strength since its launch in 2019.
The latest launch (and my newest makeup obsession) is Skin Glaze, a collection of seven silky liquid bronzers and blushers.
Blendable and lightweight, all add a beautiful flush of colour to the skin, and the delicate applicator wand allows you to spot-apply the perfect amount.
Ten out of ten for performance and affordability (you’ll want to buy more than one, and that’s perfectly OK).
- €19.95 each from kashbeauty.com
Pestle and Mortar’s The Facial Cleanser is suitable for all skin types, particularly, dry, congested, sensitive or eczema-prone skin.
An exceptionally gentle, soothing, fragrance-free formula that won’t irritate or leave the skin feeling tight or dry, this sweeps away impurities while helping maintain hydration levels throughout the day.
- €24 from pestleandmortar.com
- €19.99 from bellamianta.com
Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.