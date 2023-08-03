Simone Gannon: Eight gems to buy from Irish beauty brands this month

1. Cloon Keen Perfume

Prepare to fall head over heels for Cloon Keen’s newly designed collection of perfumes.

With seven exquisitely sophisticated fragrances to choose from, this is a collection that somehow feels new and enticing, yet deeply personal at the same time.

Crafted at the brand’s atelier in Galway, each bottle in the collection mirrors the metal cutouts from Cloon Keen’s beautiful boutiques in Galway and Powerscourt Townhouse in Dublin and is hand-sprayed with semi-opaque silver.

Utterly unique in every sense of the word.

From €130 to €170. Available from cloonkeen.com

Dripping Gold’s Luxury Tanning Serum

2. Dripping Gold Luxury Tanning Serum

Body care meets tan. Dripping Gold’s new Serum has changed the tanning game (especially for those of us who are not the most skilled in this department).

Gorgeously light and exceptionally hydrating thanks to a Rosehip Oil, Squalane and Goji Berry infused formula, this glides evenly onto the skin, leaving a beautiful, ready-to-wear hue that deepens over several hours.

No streaks, no orange limbs, just a gorgeous natural tan that feels as good as it looks (and wears beautifully). What’s not to love?

Available in three shades. €24 from sosubysj.com

Sculpted by Aimee’s Line and Shine Collection.

3. Sculpted by Aimee Line and Shine Collection

Defined glossy lips are ours with the launch of Sculpted by Aimee’s Line and Shine Collection.

Can this brand do any wrong? Creamy lip liner and lip gloss packaged in one sleek lipstick pen, this clever lip duo will accentuate your pout and protect it at the same time, thanks to a Rosehip Oil and Shea Butter infused gloss.

Available in six flattering shades, this is the foolproof and affordable lip duo your handbag needs this summer.

€19 each from sculptedbyaimee.com

Skin Formulas Hydra and Hydra Bronze Duo

4. Skin Formulas Hydra and Hydra Bronze Mini Duo

An excellent Irish skincare brand known for its lightweight and beautifully formulated products, Skin Formulas is blessing travel beauty bags by launching two luxurious, limited-edition minis.

Containing Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Hydra Bronze Hyaluronic Acid Tanning Serum, this travel set will keep you hydrated, bronzed and glowing on your next getaway (they look great in your travel bag, too).

€40 for a set of two from skinformulas.ie

Skin Glow by Fabu Wellness

5. Skin Glow by Fabu Wellness

Created by Pharmacist Laura Dowling (@fabulouspharmacist on Instagram), Fabu Wellness is an affordable range of nutritional supplements designed to support your body and mind at every stage and every age.

Skin Glow is one of the newest additions to the line and a new personal favourite of mine.

Twelve active ingredients, including Vitamin C, D, E, and Zinc, work together to support collagen formation and help you achieve glowing, healthy skin from the inside out. Yes, please.

Kash Beauty Skin Glaze

6. Kash Beauty Skin Glaze

The brainchild of beauty entrepreneur and TikTok sensation Keilidh Cashell, Kash Beauty has been going from strength to strength since its launch in 2019.

The latest launch (and my newest makeup obsession) is Skin Glaze, a collection of seven silky liquid bronzers and blushers.

Blendable and lightweight, all add a beautiful flush of colour to the skin, and the delicate applicator wand allows you to spot-apply the perfect amount.

Ten out of ten for performance and affordability (you’ll want to buy more than one, and that’s perfectly OK).

€19.95 each from kashbeauty.com

Pestle and Mortar’s The Facial Cleanser

7. Pestle and Mortar Essentials The Facial Cleanser

Pestle and Mortar’s The Facial Cleanser is suitable for all skin types, particularly, dry, congested, sensitive or eczema-prone skin.

An exceptionally gentle, soothing, fragrance-free formula that won’t irritate or leave the skin feeling tight or dry, this sweeps away impurities while helping maintain hydration levels throughout the day.

Bellamianta Butter Me Up Body Butter

8. Bellamianta Butter Me Up Body Butter

Helping to both prep your skin before applying tan and prolong your tan after application, Bellamianta Butter Me Up Body Butter is an excellent addition to any self-tan kit.

Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, including Shea and Cocoa Butter, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, this lightweight, oil-free cream delivers moisturized radiance to the skin that you can see and feel. Divine.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.