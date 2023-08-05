Wedding of the Week: All the right moves at Sarah and Brian's Kerry celebration

It was a case of let the games begin on Sarah Abbott and Brian Harmon’s wedding day.

The couple, who are based in Tralee, Co Kerry, adore playing pitch and putt and board games.

The groom teed up with his buddies before heading to the wedding venue to exchange vows with his bride. “We’re both members of Tralee Pitch and Putt club — he’s far better than me! — so Brian and his friends went for a round of pitch and putt beforehand,” says Sarah.

Sarah, the daughter of Ann and Derek Abbott, and Brian, the son of Sheila Fitzgerald and the late Barry Harmon, were married on June 24.

The humanist ceremony, led by celebrant Geraldine O’Neill, and reception took place at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel, where board games were central to the action during the evening. “We had Jenga, Connect4 and 30 Seconds. We’re BIG board game people. We also had a joint hen and stag party and we had lots of board games at that too. One of the Jenga sets at the wedding had been personalised by my bridesmaids for our joint stag and hen,” says Sarah.

“It honestly was great. It really helped with people integrating with each other at both the sten and the wedding.”

The bride, originally from Longwood, Co Meath, and groom, who was born in Drogheda but grew up near Tralee, have been living in Tralee for the past seven years.

Tara Donoghue and her husband Dave Laing of award-winning Tara Donoghue Photography, Creative Photographer of the Year 2023, captured the big day on camera for posterity, including a photoshoot at Arkeragh beach. “Honestly, for us, our wedding was all about celebrating with the people we love most,” says Sarah.

“The general atmosphere was relaxed. It was an eclectic mix of vibrant colours, celebrating us as a couple and as individuals — board games, dancing and instead of a guest book we got our guests to sign skateboard decks — and a personal touches from guests.”

During the ceremony, the bride’s brother Will Abbott performed on piano and her mother Ann Abbott sang. Ann together with Sarah and her friends Marc Paul Lynn and Jane Power made the wedding cake, and another friend, Ellen O’Shea, designed the wedding signage. “It was a real collaborative, community effort and it was honestly just so lovely and we so appreciated everything,” adds the bride.

Sarah chose her friend Catherine Geagan to be her maid of honour, while her friends Doireann O’Kiely, Clodagh McLoughlin and Clíona Johnston were by her side also as bridesmaids and her brother Will Abbott was a bridesman. Brian’s friends Philip Conway, Colin Pierse, Niall Harney and David Scully were his groomsmen.

Sarah looked picture-perfect in a dress she sourced in Finesse Bridal Wear, Listowel, Co Kerry, and Brian and his party were dashing in suits from Seán Hussey Menswear, Tralee.

Maura Sheehy of Maura’s Cottage Flowers designed the floral arrangements. The bridal hairstyling was by Laura Boyle of Laura Lou Hairstylist while Kathryn O’Neill was the makeup artist. “All our vendors were honestly just so fantastic to work with too. If we could do it all again tomorrow we wouldn’t change a single thing,” adds the bride.

Sarah is a science teacher and Brian works for Cremur in Tralee.

