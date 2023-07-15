Wedding of the Week: Social media happiness challenge leads to big day in Killarney

When Jolene O’Connor embarked on a positive psychology challenge on social media it led her to the love of her life.
Jolene decided to try out the 100 Happy Days experiment in 2014.
“Each day you have to post something positive online to spread happiness,” she says.
Enter Jamie White, who Jolene had known as a friend for four years. “Jamie ‘slid into my DMs’ and asked me if he could take me out on the 100th ‘happy day’,” says Jolene.
The couple, both from Birmingham, went go-karting as an opener followed by “bar crawling until 4am — longest date ever", says Jolene.
Five years later, Jamie whisked Jolene to Paris. "It was in December 2019, for my 30th birthday and New Year’s Eve celebrations and he proposed next to the Disneyland fountains,” she says.
For their wedding, in March 2023, they exchanged fairytale realms for the Kingdom of Kerry, travelling to Killarney. “We got married in Ireland as Jolene’s grandad was from Knocknagoshel and her grandma from Co Cavan,” says Jamie. “Kerry holds a special place in our hearts; always feel like we’ve ‘come home’ when we visit.”
“Our videographer called me ‘the bravest woman in Ireland’ for agreeing to everything asked of me during photos in wild conditions.”
Joanne Henderson was the bridal hairstylist with makeup artist Sandra Flynn ensuring the bride and her team were ready for their close-ups.
Tie the Knot, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, created the floral arrangements and Sean Taaffe Hair Salon, Killarney, ensured the groom and the father-of-the-bride looked picture-perfect.
Bridal Bestie Club content creator Nikki Rodgers was also key to capturing memorable moments. “Bridal Bestie Club came in the morning to do getting ready shots, and making TikTok videos with my bridesmaids was hilarious and fun,” says Jolene.
O'Carroll's Cakes, Killarney, baked the wedding cake and Torc Irish Dancers, Killarney, performed at the reception.
The newlyweds honeymooned in Singapore, Bali and Indonesia.
Jolene, a senior buyer, and Jamie, a geotechnical test engineer, live in Birmingham.
- If you would like your wedding featured email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie