Wedding of the Week: Social media happiness challenge leads to big day in Killarney

When Jolene O’Connor embarked on a positive psychology challenge on social media it led her to the love of her life.

Jolene decided to try out the 100 Happy Days experiment in 2014.

“Each day you have to post something positive online to spread happiness,” she says.

Enter Jamie White, who Jolene had known as a friend for four years. “Jamie ‘slid into my DMs’ and asked me if he could take me out on the 100th ‘happy day’,” says Jolene.

The couple, both from Birmingham, went go-karting as an opener followed by “bar crawling until 4am — longest date ever", says Jolene.

Five years later, Jamie whisked Jolene to Paris. "It was in December 2019, for my 30th birthday and New Year’s Eve celebrations and he proposed next to the Disneyland fountains,” she says.

For their wedding, in March 2023, they exchanged fairytale realms for the Kingdom of Kerry, travelling to Killarney. “We got married in Ireland as Jolene’s grandad was from Knocknagoshel and her grandma from Co Cavan,” says Jamie. “Kerry holds a special place in our hearts; always feel like we’ve ‘come home’ when we visit.”

The day’s theme was “very romantic, with roses, candles, and deep colour tones”, says Jolene. “We wanted traditional elements with a non-traditional ceremony,” she adds.

The newlyweds say the occasion was “everything we could have dreamed of”. Celebrant Helen O’Sullivan led the ceremony in the five-star Muckross Park Hotel & Spa. “The team at Muckross are incredible; Niall and Orla were fantastic,” adds Jamie.

Jolene adds: “The ceremony was very different, being a spiritual ceremony with remembrance and unity candles, handfasting, and personalised vows. Our celebrant Helen made the ceremony fun and caring rather than strict and formal.”

The bride and groom also included a wine box ceremony. “We each wrote each other a love letter that neither of us has read and, after putting in a bottle of red wine, we nailed the box shut, planning to open it on our 25th wedding anniversary,” says Jolene.

Ash Jones was the best man with Gareth Waterhouse joining the groom’s brother Robbie White to take on groomsman duties.

Reena Kang was the maid of honour with Catherine Duffy and Olivia Van Der Will as bridesmaids. Caitlyn Davis and Tegan White, the groom’s nieces, were junior bridesmaids, while Charlie Davis, the groom’s nephew, was the ringbearer. Two extra-special guests were the bride’s grandmother Margaret O’Connor, 95, and the groom’s grandfather, Brian White, 83. “My grandma went to bed at 3am!” says Jolene.

They held their drinks reception in the hotel’s atrium and their main reception in the Valentia Suite.

Their photographer Micheál O’Sullivan Photography, and their videographer Michael Phelan captured the event on camera. “Doing the ‘first look’ with my dad, Jerry, before the ceremony was very special,” says Jolene.

“Our videographer called me ‘the bravest woman in Ireland’ for agreeing to everything asked of me during photos in wild conditions.”

Joanne Henderson was the bridal hairstylist with makeup artist Sandra Flynn ensuring the bride and her team were ready for their close-ups.

Tie the Knot, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, created the floral arrangements and Sean Taaffe Hair Salon, Killarney, ensured the groom and the father-of-the-bride looked picture-perfect.

Bridal Bestie Club content creator Nikki Rodgers was also key to capturing memorable moments. “Bridal Bestie Club came in the morning to do getting ready shots, and making TikTok videos with my bridesmaids was hilarious and fun,” says Jolene.

O'Carroll's Cakes, Killarney, baked the wedding cake and Torc Irish Dancers, Killarney, performed at the reception.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Singapore, Bali and Indonesia.

Jolene, a senior buyer, and Jamie, a geotechnical test engineer, live in Birmingham.