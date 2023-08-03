Family fun, Party at the Port and more: Six Cork Pride events to head along to this weekend

From family-friendly fun to the Party and the Port — and of course, the parade
There is plenty happening across the city as Cork Pride comes to a close this weekend — but not before the main event. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 13:37
Maeve Lee

Pride Run 

Saturday, August 5, 9.30am — Tramore Valley Park 

The group of runners and organisers before the start of the Frontrunners Cork Pride 5k Run in 2022. Picture: Denis Minihane
The group of runners and organisers before the start of the Frontrunners Cork Pride 5k Run in 2022. Picture: Denis Minihane

As part of Cork Pride, the annual Frontrunners 5k Pride Run kicks off on Saturday morning at 9.30am. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion with their brightest colours and feather boas.

You don’t have to be a runner for this fun event and the whole family is welcome to join — including furry friends. There will also be refreshments and some socialising after the walk/run.

Cork Pride Family Fun Day 

Saturday, August 5, 12-6pm — Fitzgerald’s Park 

Deirdre Buckley, from Blarney at the 2022 Cork Pride Family Funday. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Deirdre Buckley, from Blarney at the 2022 Cork Pride Family Funday. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Another one for all the family, Cork Pride’s family fun day is at Fitzgerald’s Park until 6pm. The event promises to be filled with rainbow festivities and activities for all ages.

The annual Cork Pride’s Got Talent is sure to be a crowd pleaser, with the overall competition winner to be crowned on the day.

Cork Pride Parade 

Sunday, August 6, 1-3pm — city centre 

Last year's parade. Picture: Cathal Noonan
Last year's parade. Picture: Cathal Noonan

The main event of the weekend, the Pride Parade will bring people of all ages together to march through the city, to the Port of Cork.

Expect lots of bright colours and an infectious atmosphere from this year’s parade, which will get underway at 1pm.

Party at the Port 

Sunday, August 6, 3-pm — Port of Cork 

Irish Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion on stage during the Cork Pride Party at the Port in Cork last year. Picture: Denis Minihane
Irish Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion on stage during the Cork Pride Party at the Port in Cork last year. Picture: Denis Minihane

This year’s Party at the Port will be headlined by Eurovision stars, Wild Youth. Other special guests at the free gig will include MC Paul Ryder, DJ Stevie Grainger and Sparkle Band.

The Party at the Port is always a festival highlight and worth checking out if you’re in the area.

GAYMER 

Sunday, August 6, 5- 7pm — The Pav 

This family-friendly event sees two local queer events come together for a cosplay drag production that includes a mix of comic book and game characters. In total, there will be eight performers battling it out for the crown, 16 acts and lots of fun.

  • Tickets are €15 for adults and €10 for kids. Available here.

The After Party 

Sunday, 8.30pm — The Pav

Wild Youth Members of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival team. Wild Youth will headline the Cork Pride Party at the Port on Sunday. Picture: Peter Pietrzak
Wild Youth Members of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival team. Wild Youth will headline the Cork Pride Party at the Port on Sunday. Picture: Peter Pietrzak

The official Cork Pride After Party brings things to a close on Sunday night at the Pav with a special live performance from Wild Youth. The fun starts at 8.30pm until late.

Cork Pride 2023

