The former Cork camogie star shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday evening and also revealed her newborn son's name
Anna Geary announces birth of baby boy

Anna Geary with husband Kevin Sexton. Picture: @annagcork / Instagram

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 21:56
Sally Gorman and Nicole Glennon

Broadcaster Anna Geary has given birth to a baby boy.

The former Cork camogie star shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday evening and also revealed her newborn son's name - Ronan Sexton.

According to the Ireland's Fittest Family star, baby Ronan "couldn't wait to get here" and "arrived slightly ahead of schedule".

He was born on Tuesday.

The Dancing with the Stars alumni shared a black and white photo of baby Ronan grasping both his parents' hands with the caption: "Welcome to the world, Ronan Sexton."

The 36-year-old announced that she was pregnant with her first child, back in February.

She shared a picture of a little hurley, a teddy, and a babygrow embellished with the phrase 'togging out in 2023', and captioned the post: “A new teammate coming in 2023.”

Anna Geary shared the news with the caption: 'A new teammate coming in 2023'. Picture: @annagcork / Instagram

The four-time All-Ireland winning camogie player married her long-time love Kevin Sexton in Cork in 2019, with a reception at the five-star Castlemaryr Resort. 

A year earlier, Kevin popped the question on the grounds of the resort, a day after their friend's wedding.

Famous friends Marty Morrissey, Arthur Gourounlian and Mairead Ronan have all commented on the post offering their congratulations.

