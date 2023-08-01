Euphoria’s Angus Cloud: The late actor’s Irish connections and links to County Offaly

Euphoria fans across the world were saddened to hear about the death of Angus Cloud aged 25, but many Irish viewers were unaware of the star's links to the country.

Born in California, the Euphoria actor's full name was Conor Angus Cloud Hickey. Cloud had often spoken about his Irish connections and was very proud of his roots.

His father, Conor was buried just last week, and was originally from Ireland. Growing up, he played rugby for Ashbourne Rugby Club and was captain in 1982/83. He later moved to the States for work and settled in California with his wife, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin.

Ashbourne Rugby Club paid tribute to Angus Cloud, describing his father as a "very popular figure".

"A few weeks ago we wrote about the loss of a former player who died Oakland in California. He was Conor Hickey and he was a former captain of the Ashbourne Rugby Club. He was a very popular figure in both the club and the area, but what we did not mention is that he was the father of Angus Cloud, the actor," the club wrote.

"The sad news came through this morning that Angus has also passed away and the club would like to express its sincere condolences to the Hickey family - his mother and sisters as well as his many aunts and uncles and extended family.

"May they both rest together in peace."

His father’s funeral took place here in Ireland last week following his short battle with cancer.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

In the summer of 2022, Angus Cloud paid a trip to County Offaly to see his Irish relatives and visited local landmarks such as the Clonmacnoise. He also visited his cousin Gerald Hough at his pub, JJ Houghs, and even starred in a Christmas movie to advertise the family business.

The 25-year-old was famously scouted on the streets of New York City for his breakout role in Euphoria where he played drug dealer Fezco 'Fez' O’Neill alongside Zendaya.

While walking down the street in New York, casting scout Eleonore Hendricks noticed him and Cloud has previously admitted that he was hesitant at first, suspecting that it was a scam.

Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually made him a co-star in the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

However, before being discovered, the actor had actually been planning on moving to Ireland.

In 2019, he told the Wall Street Journal: “I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there”, he said, adding that he wanted to just “live out there, be working.”

In a statement, the family explained that Euphoria star “intensely struggled" with the death of his father.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement continued.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.”