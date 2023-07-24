In pictures: How Cork painted the town pink for the Barbie movie

Barbiemania hit Cork over the weekend with the release of the much-anticipated Barbie movie.

In celebration of all things Barbie (and Ken), the people of Cork pulled out all the stops and truly painted the town pink.

From a Barbie-themed roller disco at the Marina Market to a special premiere of the film, there was no shortage of events to celebrate the special occasion.

Poppy DeScrace, Toxic, Jeanie Mac, Kenny Todgers, Corpse Rhyde and BooBoo Oopsi and guests with (front) Saidhbhe 'Angel Reign' at the special screening of Barbie at The Reel Picture, Blackpool. Picture: Larry Cummins

The Cork Drag Rec Room hosted a private premiere screening of the Barbie movie on Friday, July 21 at the Reel Cinema in Blackpool, complete with a drag performance.

Jean E Mac poses for a photo with guests at the special screening of the Barbie movie at The Reel Picture, Blackpool. Picture: Larry Cummins

Some of Cork’s top drag performers hosted the private premiere screening bringing 110 guests and drag fans together “for a night of celebration, fun, and plenty of pink”.

Aoife Ni Thuama, Autumn O'Donnell, Keziah Knight and Caroline Moriarty at the special screening of Barbie. Picture: Larry Cummins

Meanwhile, the Marina hosted a Barbie Roller Disco on Saturday.

Considering the roller skating scene was among the first snippets we ever saw of the Barbie movie, the roller disco was a major hit and another excuse for fans to channel their inner Barbie.

Friends Elodie and Amelia having fun at the Marina Market Barbie Roller Disco. Picture: Larry Cummins

Skaters of all ages headed along to the event which featured prizes for the best dancers and skaters.

Iga, Leanne Walsh, Chris Sanon, Ellie-Dorris Fogarty and Danny Finn who were winners for best dancers and best-dressed skaters at the Marina Market Barbie Roller Disco. Picture: Larry Cummins

Now that the Barbie movie has landed in Irish cinemas, there's no doubt that Barbiemania will continue across Cork and the rest of the country.