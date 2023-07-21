Barbie roller disco, outdoor yoga and more: Four fun things to do in Cork this weekend

Prom Queen: The Movement (in Concert)

Friday, July 21 — The Everyman

Prom Queen showcases many sensitive topics which include depression, bullying etc. Leading ladies of Prom Queen: The Movement are (left to right) Katie Smith, Lena Duggan & Caoimhe Birch. Picture: Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Prom Queen: The Movement (in Concert) is a youth-led movement inspired by musical theatre based out of Killarney and this weekend, it is coming to Cork.

Co-directed by Killarney student, Sinéad Greene (15) and produced and co-directed by Rachel Griffin (18), it aims to raise awareness around the societal challenges faced by teenagers in a modern age society. The show touches on a number of themes and issues such as bullying, domestic abuse and LGBTQ+ representation. For ages 12 and over, the show hopes to shine light on these topics and spark conversations.

Tickets from €16 at everymancork.com.

Barbie Roller Disco

Saturday, July 22 — Marina Market

The Marina Market will host a special Barbie Roller Disco event on Saturday

In celebration of all things Barbie, the Marina Market will host a special Barbie Roller Disco event on Saturday, July 22. Bring your skates and enjoy an afternoon of fun at one of Barbie’s favourite pasttimes. There will be two free events held throughout the day — at 1pm and 3pm.

You can book tickets on eventbrite.ie.

BKultured Waves of Sound Summer Music Series

Saturday, July 22 — Ballybrannigan Beach

Bkultured presents Waves of Sound, a Summer Music Series by the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: Joleen Cronin

BKultured Waves of Sound Summer Music Series continues at Ballybrannigan Beach, Cork with a performance by cellist and flautist duo Yseult and Miriam on Saturday.

Yseult is a Cork-born Cellist, and Miriam is a Polish/Irish Flautist. Both have performed as orchestral as well as in areas of early music and contemporary music.

The gigs have been organised by Cork entrepreneur Niamh Hegarty of BKultured water kefir and Niamh’s Larder and take place on the same family farm where BKultured is produced.

Summer Yoga

Sunday, July 23 — Mahon Point Shopping Centre

There's outdoor yoga at Mahon Point on Sunday

Gym + Coffee is hosting an outdoor yoga session at Mahon Point Shopping Centre on Sunday at 10am. The class will be led by instructor Valerie Murphy who will be teaching a creative flowy vinyasa class that is suitable for everyone, including beginners.

Tickets cost €10 but the price is redeemable on purchases at Gym + Coffee which will also offer a free gift and exclusive discount.