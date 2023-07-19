Taylor Swift’s Irish links: Five times the singer popped up in odd places in Ireland

We all know that Taylor Swift is making her way to Dublin next summer with her Eras Tour, but the singer-songwriter has popped up in different places throughout the country over the years.

It’s not uncommon for stars and A-list celebrities to frequent the Emerald Isle and some have even made it their second home, such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Daniel Day-Lewis, to name but a few.

Swift’s last time on tour saw her perform at Croke Park in 2018. However, the 33-year-old has spent some time here in the past, particularly with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Christmas in Co Limerick

In 2018, Taylor Swift spent Christmas at Glin Castle in Co Limerick — though it took a while for the special visit to be confirmed.

Owned by Catherine FitzGerald and her husband actor Dominic West, the castle has been home to the FitzGerald family for 800 years and is located outside the village of Glin along the Shannon River.

During Swift’s stay, then-boyfriend actor Joe Alwyn had posted a picture of him along Knight’s Walk in Glin and Irish fans were quick to recognise the surroundings.

According to the Limerick Leader, the pair reportedly headed along to a nearby pub.

The local GAA club also confirmed the visit by sharing a picture of a lotto ticket purchased by the Anti-Hero singer. The ticket had Swift’s signature and she also provided her address: “USA”.

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald of Glin Castle. Picture: Larry Cummins

Beach day in Donegal

In July 2021, when marking the one-year anniversary of her album Folklore, Swift sent Irish fans into a frenzy with a black and white picture of her on Portsalon Beach in Co Donegal.

While we’re not sure when the picture was taken, fans were quick to recognise this location too.

The footbridge in the background of the shot was a bit of a giveaway for locals and the Instagram account Donegal Page even got in on the action, sharing a post with the caption: “SPOTTED IN DONEGAL: TAYLOR SWIFT on a photoshoot on Portsalon beach.”

This was the start of a number of rumoured spottings in Ireland and speculation around Swift's whereabouts while Alwyn was in the country filming for the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends.

It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side eye you cause no one is around https://t.co/4Gfmh9hXDs pic.twitter.com/MmsujVaV83 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2021

A possible stay in Cavan

Not long after the Donegal picture was shared, rumours were rife that Swift and Alwyn were spotted in Co Cavan.

Swifties from Cavan shared their excitement at the thought of the pair being in the area on Twitter. While many assumed that they stayed in Farnham Estate, this trip to Cavan was never confirmed.

Selfies in Belfast

It seems we have to thank Sally Rooney for not only bringing Paul Mescal to our attention — but for bringing Taylor Swift to Ireland too. The singer was spotted once again in September after reportedly attending the Conversations with Friends wrap party in Belfast in September 2021.

Staff from Shu Restaurant shared selfies with the star and she also popped up at a cocktail bar in Belfast called Tipsy Bird. The bar confirmed the visit and said the singer was “just as lovely as you would expect” and even took a picture with staff.

📷 | Taylor Swift with fans in Belfast, Northern Ireland recently! pic.twitter.com/6ejyGAG7S4 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) September 12, 2021

The Wicklow reference

As part of her 2022 album Midnights, Swift’s song Sweet Nothing got Irish fans very excited. The song recalls a trip to Wicklow with Alwyn. While we’re not sure when this trip took place, the song references the month of July and even names Wicklow as the location of the memorable moment.

In the first verse, Swift says: "I spy with my little tired eye, tiny as a firefly, a pebble, that we picked up last July.

"Down deep inside your pocket, we almost forgot it, does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?"

We can only assume that this trip took place around the same time as the pair’s visit to Portsalon Beach in Co Donegal.

The song was co-written by William Bowery, which is Alwyn’s pseudonym so it seems it was a special one for them both.

Here's hoping the Eras Tour sparks another Irish road trip next summer.