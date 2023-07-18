Taylor Swift FAQs: When are Eras Tour tickets on sale for Dublin and what do I need to know?

The big day is almost here for Taylor Swift fans who are longing for the chance to see the singer in Dublin next summer.

With presales over and done with, July 20 is the day many ‘Swifties’ will find out if they have secured a ticket for the Eras Tour at Aviva Stadium in June 2024.

The process for this particular ticket sale has been a little complex. Whether you have received an access code or have been waitlisted, we have everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets before they go on sale this week.

When do tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s Dublin dates went on sale on July 14. This sale was for fans who bought the Midnights album in 2022. For everyone else, the general sale kicks off on Thursday, July 20 at staggered times. This date was changed from July 13 when the singer announced a third night in Dublin due to demand. Here are the times you need to know:

11am - Tickets for Friday, June 28 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium go on sale.

1pm - Tickets for Saturday, June 29 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium go on sale.

3pm - Tickets for Sunday, June 30 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium go on sale.

How will it work?

Taylor Swift will bring her 'Eras Tour' to Dublin for three nights next year. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

If you were one of the lucky fans that received an access code, then you will be sent a link to where the ticket sale will occur the afternoon before they go on sale. However, tickets are not guaranteed so you may be placed in a virtual queue.

If you have been placed on the waitlist, there is a chance that you may be moved off it when and if more tickets become available. If you do move off the waitlist, you will receive two SMS messages with your access code details and where to access tickets. Be sure to keep your eyes on your phone as this notification may come at any time after the tickets go on sale.

Ticketmaster has advised fans to also keep an eye on their email. If there are SMS delivery issues, you will be emailed your access code details, and remember — there is a max limit of four tickets per person so plan carefully.

How do I better my chances of getting a ticket?

Taylor Swift's fans are dedicated, to say the least, so while it will likely be tricky to secure a ticket, the usual tips still apply.

Make sure you have logged into your Ticketmaster account ahead of time and that your payment method is saved to your account and up to date. Your bank card should also be topped up and close by. In case of any technical or payment issues, it might be no harm to have your PayPal account open too, or any other method of payment as a backup.

The Eras Tour is Swift’s first tour since 2018.

Check that your internet connection is stable and remember that you should only have the site loaded in one window in your web browser. The Ticketmaster website only allows you to make one booking at a time so you may end up losing tickets if you have the site open in more than one window.

Even if you find yourself waiting a long time in the queue, Ticketmaster advises that you should resist the urge to refresh the page. If you are moved off of the waitlist, make sure to join the sale as soon as possible.

How much are the tickets?

In the pre-sale, tickets were priced from €86 to €206 for general seating. General standing started at €126, rising to €206 for spots directly in front of the stage. A number of ticket packages are also available, starting at €371.28 for the We Never Go Out of Style package and up to €743.62 for the Karma Is My Boyfriend package.

For Taylor Swift's Croke Park concert in 2018, ticket prices ranged from €74.50 to €144.

Who is the supporting act?

Paramore was announced as Swift's support act for her Dublin dates. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

When making the announcement of an extra Dublin date, Swift also revealed her support act. American rock band Paramore will warm up the crowd before the Anti-Hero singer takes to the stage in front of her adoring fans.

Formed in 2004, Paramore is known for hits such as their 2007 song Misery Business and 2013’s Still Into You. Swift has been friends with the band’s lead singer Hayley Williams since they were teenagers growing up in Nashville, Tennessee.

How big is the venue?

Located on Lansdowne Road in Dublin 4, the Aviva Stadium typically has a capacity of up to 65,000 for concerts and 51,700 for seated alone.

What do I need to know about the concert?

The Eras Tour is Swift’s first tour since 2018 and it has been acclaimed for its stellar production. The concept is all about exploring Swift’s 17 years of music, running through hit after hit from her various “eras”.

Expect an extravaganza of nostalgia, gorgeous glittery costumes, and lots of passionate singing from the crowd during the mammoth three-hour-long concert. According to a review in Rolling Stone, the Eras Tour is Swift’s “greatest live triumph yet”.