Bernard O'Shea: I lasted two days on my raw food diet - but I learned some valuable truths

An overweight red-haired man in his forties opens the door to a confession box and awkwardly kneels on the smooth, worn-out brown leather pew.

"Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned. It's been about 30 years since my last confession."

"Go ahead, my Son."

"I was supposed to go on a raw food diet for a full week and write about it for the Irish Examiner, but I only lasted two days."

"What's a raw food diet?"

Simply put, a raw food diet involves consuming food in its natural, uncooked state. It champions the idea that heating food above certain temperatures destroys its nutrients. Mainly but not exclusively, the diet comprises fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, grains and beans; you can also include raw eggs, meat, fish, and dairy.

Humans discovered cooking nearly 2 million years ago. It plays a crucial role in our development by giving us greater access to nutrients, allowing our brains to grow and our bodies to spend less energy on digestion.

Cooking complex carbohydrates (the simple spud) breaks them down into simple sugars, making it easier for our bodies to digest them. Cooking meat kills bacteria but also makes the proteins more digestible. The increased intake of protein-rich cooked meat is believed to have contributed to our brain growth. By using fire to cook food, early humans got more calories from the same amount of food, allowing the excess energy to aid the evolution of a larger brain.

Bernard O'Shea. Pic: Moya Nolan

So bigger brains and happier digestion, what's not to like? And why and where did the idea of eating raw from?

A Swiss doctor, Maximilian Bircher-Benner, sparked the modern raw food movement in the late 19th century, advocating natural foods as a disease cure. His muesli recipe—whole grains, fruits, and nuts—inspired factory-made cereals in Europe and North America. Later, the diet gained broader acceptance. Bircher-Benner also championed "Vitalism", suggesting a special "life force" or energy distinguished living things from non-living.

In Ireland, vegetables were traditionally overcooked to within an inch of their "life force", with raw consumption seen as madness. However, crudités, raw vegetables often served with a dip before main meals, have been enjoyed for centuries. According to French biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, eating crudités can help regulate appetite and blood sugar levels, prevent overeating, and is a good source of fibre and beneficial compounds. They also help satiate children's hunger while you fling two dozen chicken dippers into the oven. (I didn't forget to put on the dinner, ok?)

I initially set out to go on a whole week's raw food diet. I thought seven days would be enough but quickly realised it wouldn't happen.

I lasted a pathetic two days; however, I discovered three brilliant and terrible things about going uncooked:

You don't have to cook for yourself: Sounds very obvious, but you'll save an immense amount of time. Use it wisely (unlike myself, who decided to look at the food on Instagram.)

Wherever you go, your food can be good too! I was hungry but just threw apples and bananas on the car seat. Although my car now smells like a fruit market.

Your digestion will improve: The foods you will inevitably have to eat (raw fruit and veg) are full of water, and your internal composter loves it.

Now three things that weren't so good:

Even after the first hour, I was sick of eating mini cucumbers and couldn't look at another apple.

You will be doing a lot of chopping and preparing. As much as you think you will munch away on carrots and grapes, you will eventually want to mix them up. I learned that the slice adds spice.

The foods I thought were raw weren't! For example, I love beetroot, but only cooked beetroot. Same goes for potatoes and cabbage. They are not just horrible raw (I tried raw potato), they are also inedible.

Although I didn't embrace the raw food life, I have opened my culinary heart to Jessie Inchauspé's advice, and I eat a few raw veg now before most meals. So the next time I go to confession, it will be more like:

"Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned. It's been about 30 years since my last confession, and I didn't know until a few weeks ago what crudités were."