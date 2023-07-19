Consumer Corner: How to be a wedding guest on a budget

We are in peak wedding season and as wonderful as these celebrations are, they are also costly affairs. It is easy to get caught on the love train of wedding spending but there are ways to save money — from DIY hair and make-up with the help of YouTube, to ditching the rounds of drinks, or cutting out the hotel breakfast you likely won’t get up for the next day.

Jessica O’Sullivan, editor of Irish wedding website One Fine Day said research suggests the average cost of attending an Irish wedding can be almost €1,200: “But there are ways to cut back on your spend, with a bit planning, and some lateral thinking.”

Jessica said that the idea that you have to have something new to wear to every wedding is definitely on the out: “Now sustainability is really at the forefront of many people's mind and they're happy to buy something that's pre-loved from a designer fashion site such as vestiairecollective.com or rent an outfit from one of the many fabulous outlets where you can hire dresses and accessories,” she said.

When we hear the word ‘wedding’ too we tend to rush to the phone to book in our hair and make-up but this could be an area for saving money.

“Is there anything nicer than getting your hair or makeup done by a pro? It's such a treat, especially if you want your look to last all day. But if this is out of the question in terms of budget, DIY is the answer. There are tonnes of tutorials online and we highly recommend practicing in advance,” said Jessica.

For accommodation many venues will have a discounted rate for the wedding so it’s worth asking when booking.

“However, there might only be a certain allocation of rooms, so booking early will assure that you get one of them. Ask if there's a stay-only rate available that doesn't include breakfast at your accommodation. If it's just one-night and you're not going to be up for breakfast anyway, it could save you anything up to €40 on the rate,” Jessica points out.

Money coach, Kel Galavan, or Mrs Smart Money as she is also known, says that planning ahead is key for weddings.

“Plan ahead and book accommodation early to get the best rates. Also consider carpooling or sharing a ride with other guests to save on transportation costs. Allow yourself to re-wear a previous dress, shoes and jewellery or borrow a dress from a friend.”

It might be less fun but planning ahead on drinks can help with money saving. It can be very easy to get caught in a round of buying drinks but when you are looking at saving money, the advice is to avoid this.

“Rounds are a total money black pit, and when it's a big group not everyone ends up buying a round. When you're on rounds in a smaller group, it might also mean you're under pressure to drink at someone else's pace. Our advice is to fly solo, and leave your credit card at home or in the hotel room, definitely not behind the bar,” said Jessica.

Also you could put money into a Revolut vault that you could use to buy drinks and at least then you can have good control over how much you spend.

For presents for the couple, cash is usually the best option but you could also think outside the box and use your talents to give a unique gift.

Jessica suggests offering to sing at the ceremony, make DIY decor or favours, doing hair or makeup, creating the guest book for them, or making a wedding cake.

“But do remember there is a difference between being good at something and being a professional. For instance, just because you're a good baker doesn't mean you have the skills to create a cake that will last in a hot room all day, or the means to transport it without damaging it.”

Kel agrees and said it is a good idea to offer your skills or talents as a gift instead of purchasing a physical item.

“For example, offer to create a personalised wedding playlist or provide professional photography services. Consider gifting a personalised experience or service, such as a spa day, cooking lessons, or a professional photoshoot. Thoughtful experiences can be more meaningful and cost-effective than material gifts.”

Also, as Jessica points out, just because you have been invited to a wedding, it doesn’t mean you have to say yes.

“In a perfect world, you'd never have to say no to a wedding invitation. But sadly, other financial commitments can get in the way of your good time. If you're strapped for cash and don't know the couple very well, then it's totally okay to decline an invite.”

However the experts do point out most couples want you there above all else and you should remember that and chat to them if you feel comfortable doing so if you feel you can’t afford an expensive gift.