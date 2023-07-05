Consumer Corner: Smashing the gender pay gap - and how to do it

The Wimbledon Championships are taking place at the moment, and the female tennis players taking part are great ambassadors for the gender pay gap.

Tennis has the smallest gender pay gap among sports and the players, no matter what their gender, are pretty outspoken on the matter. Gender pay gaps of course do not just exist in sport, but they are also in the workforce.

Employees can look to the tennis players for inspiration on their fight for equal pay as one example of trying to get businesses to do better but there is more too that can be done.

Although it may not yet be game, set and match on the issue of pay parity, things are starting to move in the right direction. The Government implemented the Gender Pay Gap Act in 2021, which means organisations with over 250 employees must now report on their gender pay gap.

Ray McKenna, partner with employee benefits experts Lockton Ireland, said that although this won’t fix the gender divide, it is certainly a step in the right direction for now.

“The ways in which female members of the workforce can go about achieving fair pay, or pay parity, are very much the same as those available to their male counterparts. However, it’s an unfortunate reality that female employees often have to be more proactive and assertive in ensuring they receive appropriate and fair remuneration for the work they do.”

Barry Whelan, CEO of Excel Recruitment said that while the causes of Gender Pay Inequalities are complex and multi-faceted, there are certain steps that women can take to help bridge the gap.

He said that while there are many cultural and societal changes needed to close the gender pay gap entirely, there are steps women can take to help tackle it.

“Take control and be open about your needs because no one is going to do it for you.”

Mr McKenna said a good start is to reassess your role. If you have taken on responsibilities that go beyond your role title, this can be a good starting point for a salary rise discussion, he said.

“Highlight what you contribute to the business and how you wish to be compensated for having undertaken the newly assigned duties. It’s not always necessary to wait until your annual review as budget decisions for the following year may have already been made and it could be too late. Be proactive and request a meeting.”

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after winning a point against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

And, he added to have contingency plans. For example, if you have asked your manager for a raise but it’s not on the cards right now, perhaps ask if they would be willing to consider a once-off bonus to compensate your efforts.

He also said not to underestimate benefits, adding that employee benefits offered through an employer are often overlooked by workers, though their fiscal value could be significant.

“Flexible working arrangements, strong pension offerings, progressive family-friendly policies, access to health/dental, and broader wellbeing plans can all add real value to all employees’ lives. As a female employee, you might value one particular benefit over another and if this is the case, ask your employer if you might be able to substitute one for the other or if they would be willing to consider expanding cover for other benefits focused on women’s health or wellbeing For example, the inclusion of IVF or Menopause support services.”

Mr Whelan said that bargaining is also key.

“Companies are finding it more and more difficult to attract and retain talented staff so many employees are in a strong bargaining position. If you feel your salary doesn’t fairly reflect the work you do, how long you’ve been with the company, your expertise, your personal improvement in your role, your increased productivity, etc. then communicate this to your employer.

“Employers are keen to hold on to good people so, in many cases, if they can incentivise you to stay, they will.”

Also if you are looking for a new job, make sure to do some market research to gauge a sense of what people in similar positions to you are getting paid with your level of experience.

“Industry data in the form of salary surveys and salary guides are a good place to start. Other factors to consider include geographical location, company size, additional employee benefits, and bonus structures. Armed with the average salary for the role you are looking at, aim a little higher. Most businesses have a salary range to work within so, negotiations are an expected part of the interview process,” said Mr Whelan.

“Whether you are considering asking for a salary increase or interviewing for a new role, make it a data-driven conversation, clearly establish the facts that will support your case and avoid making it personal as it is very easy to be shot down this way. Be mindful of using your old or current salary as a starting point for discussion as, this figure reflects the gender pay gap, so it might not be a good starting point from which to negotiate.”