Hilary Rose on the Young Offenders: 'It has a lot of heart, you are rooting for the characters'

So the Young Offenders have finally made it to the splendour of the Cork Opera House? Well, coola boola.
Filming has recently concluded on season four of the show.
Hilary is tightlipped as to what happens, only to say that the show has been able to go in a different direction — as well as shifting to BBC One.
It is expected to hit our screens next spring. As to whether she, Peter and the rest of the cast felt anyadditional pressure with the shift to the BBC flagship channel, she replies: “Yes and no. We live quite a quiet family life in Cork. We thought ‘brilliant, BBC One, yay’ — that was kind of it. When it goes to broadcast we will feel the pressure a little bit more. So far I have not felt the pressure.”
- Live Wild Podcast in Conversation with the cast of The Young Offenders takes place at the Opera House in Cork on Saturday, July 22, at 8PM. Tickets €35, see corkoperahouse.ie