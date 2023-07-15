Lauren MacKenzie: My parents’ foray into swinging was an intimate and naive affair

The first book I remember reading by myself was a pretty, white leather bible given to me by a neighbour, Mrs Bevan, a church going Methodist, who thought my very modern, secular parents were letting me down. I was six.
Mrs Bevan might have had a point though; my very modern parents provided me with the premise for my first novel, The Couples — what does it take to stay with the one person for a lifetime?
And it’s about Dublin. The Dublin I love, around South Circular Road and the canal, where the National Boxing stadium sits beside a Presbyterian church that was converted into a mosque; where blended families and bilingual children attend a multi-denominational primary school.
by Lauren Mackenzie is published in trade paperback by John Murray, €14.99