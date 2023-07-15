Lauren MacKenzie: My parents’ foray into swinging was an intimate and naive affair

The first book I remember reading by myself was a pretty, white leather bible given to me by a neighbour, Mrs Bevan, a church going Methodist, who thought my very modern, secular parents were letting me down. I was six.

Mrs Bevan might have had a point though; my very modern parents provided me with the premise for my first novel, The Couples — what does it take to stay with the one person for a lifetime?

This was Sydney, Australia, in the 70s, a time of great social and political upheaval. We lived in the outer suburbs on the edge of the bush.

My parents, born on the eve of the Second World War, tried to give us the carefree childhood they wished they had and were also, in many ways, trying to recreate it for themselves. Freedom was everything.

There were lots of parties. Everyone’s kids would be dumped upstairs with bags of crisps and lemonade while the adults drank and smoked cigarettes and pot downstairs.

And later, sleeping kids would be thrown into the back seat of the car and driven home. In the morning we’d search for leftovers and lick the Brandy Alexander glasses clean.

I was living in Dublin with my Irish husband and our two young sons when my mother told me what was really going on among her friends at those parties.

They were all in their 30s, still young and beautiful and the suburbs were very dull. People fancied each other secretly and not so secretly.

Most of them had only had one sexual relationship, that with their spouse. Unlike the swinging in the 70s set novel, The Ice Storm by Rick Moody, where car keys are casually thrown into a bowl for the women to choose, my parents and their friends’ foray into swinging was a far more intimate, and naive affair.

They only had one rule — no falling in love. I laughed when my mother told me that; marriage with small children and never enough money was a rocky enough road to negotiate without throwing a couple of lovers in.

As you’d expect, people did fall in love and the experiment was abruptly halted. Nevertheless, a cascade of divorces followed.

My parents were the first. Over the years the only marriage to survive belonged to the couple who fell deeply in love with others. That surprised and intrigued me.

Was their ability to love someone else less a sign of emotional fickleness than the opposite: did they have a talent for love, a capacity for intimacy?

When I began writing The Couples, ‘write something you’d like to read’ is advice I took to heart.

I wanted to write about love and desire, marriage, and families.

These days social, religious, and economic forces at play in our choices to marry or not may have changed; our human need for love and partnership has not.

But like childbirth, the workings of marriage, of what goes on behind closed doors, is something that is rarely talked about, sometimes to a dangerous level of silence.

We don’t talk about marriage even to the people we marry. We don’t talk about how, if it lasts, it’s only the beginning, rather than the end of a love story.

The Couples is also about middle age and what happens when you discover that the life you’ve been building for yourself since your 20s was no longer what you wanted or when the career you longed for does not feel the same way about you. Or your partner no longer looks at you like they used to.

NOTHING TO LOSE

And it’s about Dublin. The Dublin I love, around South Circular Road and the canal, where the National Boxing stadium sits beside a Presbyterian church that was converted into a mosque; where blended families and bilingual children attend a multi-denominational primary school.

The Couples opens two years after the financial crash when the big freeze blanketed the country and rural hospitals ran out of orthopaedic hardware.

Three middle-aged couples, all long-time friends, juggling bills, families, exes, and ageing parents, go away for a weekend, without the children, to celebrate a 48th birthday.

It’s a mad, drink-fuelled night, not unlike they had 25 years ago, when they had nothing to lose.

A game of Truth and Dare leads to a proposal to swap partners for the night, no obligations, and no expectations.

It’s deliciously reckless and for a moment they all feel young again.

But in the cold light of the morning after everything they thought to be true of themselves, their partners and their friends begins to unravel.

Like the Irish State and their austerity budgets, the six friends must decide who they are and what really matters.

When I tell people the story of The Couples, there’s always a lightly pained laugh of recognition.

We all know it’s a terrible idea, this dare; the stakes are way too high, and consequences are a given, but everyone’s intrigued about what happens next.

Alain de Botton has suggested that real love is something more akin to two strangers trying to do the tango on ice. With a lot of time and patience, it’s possible. To love fully is to learn to accept each other’s incompetence. This sounds about right to me.

