You can catch the final day of the West Cork Literary Festival this weekend as well as a singalong at the Pav and the return of the Quarter Block Party
Quarter Block Party and Women in Wellness: Five fun things to do in Cork this weekend

Lululemon Cork is celebrating its second birthday with an event at Brown Thomas.

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 06:00
Maeve Lee

West Cork Literary Festival 

Until Friday, July 14 — Bantry 

Special guest Maeve Higgins and Graham Norton speaking at the opening night of the West Cork Literary Festival in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry.

The final day of the much-loved West Cork Literary Festival is Friday but you can still catch a couple of events before it finishes up for another year. 

Before we wave goodbye, why not check out the public interview with singer-songwriter Loah on Friday at 7.30pm at Ma Murphy’s or the Pop Up Gaeltacht at the same location at 9pm.

Quarter Block Party 

Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16 — Cork City 

Clockwise from left: Elaine Howley, Craic Boi Mental and Maija Sofia are some of the artists at this weekend's Quarter Block Party

The West Cork Literary Festival may be finishing but do not fear, there is always another fun series of events to head along to. The Quarter Block Party returns this weekend with multiple concerts taking place across Cork city until Sunday. Performances will include Elaine Howley, Junk Drawer, Maija Sofia, Listening Face, Craic Boi Mental, Flowers at Night, Róis, Mantua and many more.

The annual DIY music and arts festival sees the best of Irish contemporary experimental musicians come to Cork city for the weekend of gigs, workshops and discussions.

  • If you’re struggling to select the events you’d like to attend, we’ve picked six must-sees here.

Fit-up Theatre Festival 

Tuesday, July 11- Sunday, August 6 — West Cork 

Established in West Cork in 2009, the Fit-Up Theatre Festival is back. The event provides rural communities with a chance to sample some of the talent professional theatre has to offer with a host of events taking place in different parts of West Cork over the coming weeks. This year’s selection includes Lee Coffey’s Oh Brother and Seán Moylan – Irish Revolutionary.

Women in Wellness x Lululemon 

Sunday, July 16 — Brown Thomas Cork 

Lululemon Cork is celebrating its second birthday. Picture: Gerard McCarthy 

Lululemon Cork is marking its second birthday with a celebration of women in wellness. The event will include a panel of Cork women in wellness, hosted by Izzy Showbizzy. Speakers will include Lean with Lesley as well as lululemon Ambassadors Sian Horn and Sinead Kane.

The morning will also have a styling session, spot prizes, treats and more. The ticket price is fully redeemable against lululemon purchases on the day.

The Greatest Showman singalong 

Saturday, July 15 — The Pav 

Are you a fan of The Greatest Showman? The Pav may have the event for you.

If you’re a fan of The Greatest Showman, why not head along to The Pav this weekend? Sing your heart out while watching the movie and enjoy games, drinks and more.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters from the movie with prizes for the best dressed. There will also be themed cocktails and live singers who will get you warmed up before you get ready to sit back, relax and get stuck into the movie.

