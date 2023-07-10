Irish girl band B*Witched among artists hit with objects while performing 

In recent weeks, videos have been circulating on social media of objects being thrown from crowds at singers and artists while they are performing on stage.

From Harry Styles to Drake, this "trend" has crossed multiple music genres. Some stars have been calling out the behaviour and while many of the incidents occurred overseas or with stars from the US and the UK, Irish girl band B*Witched has shared their own experience.

In the video posted to TikTok, the C'est La Vie hitmakers shared the story of a similar incident involving a vape. Speaking to the camera, one member of the band, Lindsay Armaou explained what happened while she was performing on stage at an unnamed location.

“Somebody threw their vape at me on stage and I could literally see it spinning towards my face so I ducked,” she said.

“I think that’s probably the first time anyone has thrown something at me on stage.”

It is one the latest in a string of similar incidents. In the comments section of the video, fans recognised that this has become a common occurrence. "This is becoming a trend at concerts," one TikTok user wrote.

Over the weekend, Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object that was thrown at him from the crowd at a concert in Vienna.

Videos shared online from the gig at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Saturday showed the megastar walking across the stage before an item flies through the air and strikes him near his eye.

After being struck, Styles can be seen wincing in pain before bending over while clutching his face in his hands.

While performing in Chicago last week, Canadian artist Drake was also hit by a phone that was thrown on stage. A video posted online shows the device hitting the singer on the arm while he was performing.

Pop star Bebe Rexha was among the first names to hit the headlines with a similar story. While performing in New York City, the singer was hit in the face with a mobile phone. The 33-year-old later shared images of her injury online which showed a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow.

On Wednesday, singer Adele spoke out against the recent number of incidents, telling her audience she would “kill you” if they tried.

During one of her Las Vegas shows at Caesars Palace, the British singer told the crowd: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen that?

“I f****** dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f****** kill you.”