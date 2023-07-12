Bernard O'Shea: Discovering the unconventional benefits of a couch-corner head massage

To quote Christy Moore, "Everybody needs a break. Climb a mountain or jump in a lake. Some head off to exotic places, Others go to the Galway Races" — and some stick their head in the corner of the couch.

Beyond the immediate benefits of stress reduction and enhanced well-being, self-head massage targets specific areas of the head and brain that tend to carry tension. Self-head massage stimulates particular pressure points and activates nerve endings in the scalp.

I've always been obsessed with 'pressure points'. I wonder if they are a mixture of airy-fairy hocus pocus or the gateway to scientific medicinal nirvana. According to Medical News Today: "There is limited research to support using pressure points to help a person heal. However, there is much more research about the use of acupuncture, which involves needles instead of just pressure."

Being petrified of needles, acupuncture is never going to be on my agenda, but apparently, if you can apply the right amount of pressure to the old noggin, it can have exceptional health benefits.

The practice of head massage has roots in ancient healing traditions. Ayurvedic medicine, for instance, has long recognised the therapeutic benefits of head massage as part of a holistic approach to well-being. Similarly, traditional Chinese medicine acknowledges the scalp as an area that reflects overall health, and scalp massage is believed to restore balance and promote vitality.

For most of us, tension accumulates in the temples on the sides of the head above the ears. Massaging this area in circular motions can help alleviate headaches and promote relaxation. We do this almost naturally when we have a headache or are under pressure.

Then there's the scalp, covered with countless nerve endings that can hold tension due to stress or muscle tightness. Massaging the entire scalp with your fingertips or using a scalp massager (believe me, I've looked already on Amazon) can improve blood flow and relieve tension. This stimulation triggers the release of endorphins (which I always envision as dolphin-shaped chemicals), which are natural pain-relieving and mood-enhancing chemicals produced by the brain.

Bernard O'Shea. Photograph Moya Nolan

Additionally, the rhythmic kneading and gentle pressure of a head massage help increase blood circulation, promoting oxygenation and nourishment to the scalp and brain tissues. Some barbers are trained, for instance, to give your scalp a massage to relax and help the shearing process. Also, if you ever had anyone crack an imaginary egg over your head and run their fingers through your hair, it's the same basic principle. Then there's the Croke Park of head tension on the forehead. This is prone to pain, especially during mental or emotional stress. Applying gentle pressure in upward strokes or using your fingertips to perform circular motions across the forehead can help promote relaxation.

But what if you just wanted a 'one-stop head massage shop', a do-it-all in times of need? Then it's time you buried your head in the couch.

A few weeks ago, I was blanket bombed with Daddy missiles. All three of my kids, at the same time, wanted something. It was one of those days where I felt they just kept asking for things all day. I already had a cup of tea in the downstairs toilet due to the mother of all rows over who got more Nutella on their toast, so I succumbed to 'trying my usual approach' and asking them to solicit their requests "one at a time", but then there were protestations about who should go first. Eventually, I resorted to telling them "Do you know what ostriches do when they are outnumbered? They stick their head in the sand", and I proceeded to shove my head into the corner of the couch.

Unfortunately for me, all three saw this as an opportunity to jump on top of my head and use me as a human bouncy castle. My head was squished against the corner of the couch, and the smallest one used my skull as an improvised water slide.

Eventually, when I rose for air, I felt bizarrely relaxed and flushed. I experienced a three-in-one 60-second power head massage that targeted my temples, scalp, and forehead. I can't see it taking on in any spa resorts soon, but try it if you're ever overcome with a 'Get me blitz'. As a bonus, you may find a few loose coins and the missing remote control.