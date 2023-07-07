Kinsale Arts Weekend, music and more: Seven things to do in Cork this weekend 

This weekend's round-up includes the West Cork Literary Festival, a Bruce Springsteen tribute and a truly unique family dinner experience 
We have a roundup of family-friendly fun and events for the adults to check out too.

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 06:00
Maeve Lee

Fun for the whole family 

Captain Wagtail, A Comedy Drama Exploring the Female Experience with a nod to Kinsale's Rich Maritime History takes center stage at this year's Kinsale Arts Weekend. Picture: John Allen
Kinsale Arts Weekend 

Thursday, July 6 – Sunday, July 9 - Kinsale 

The Kinsale Arts Weekend kicked off on Thursday with a host of events taking place in the picturesque town until Sunday. 

This year’s theme is the selkie in Irish folklore — a mermaid-like figure that legends describe as half-fish, and half-human.

The weekend will showcase work by some of the country’s leading photographers and artists, including Giles Norman. The artistic work can be found all around Kinsale and is typically displayed in places that the public might encounter both deliberately and incidentally.

As part of the weekend, Cork band The Love Buzz will play at St Catherine’s Cultural Centre in Kinsale on Sunday at 8pm.

West Cork Literary Festival 

Graham Norton will be at the West Cork Literary Festival. Picture: Darragh Kane
Friday, July 7 – Friday, July 14  - Bantry 

This year’s West Cork Literary Festival has plenty of events to choose from over the coming week. From workshops, Yoga on the Lawn and the festival swim to appearances from Graham Norton, Eoghan Daltun, and Adam King — the whole family can choose something to head along to.

Events take place between a number of locations in Bantry including the Maritime Hotel, Bantry House, Marino Church, St Brendan’s Hall, and more.

For children and teens, why not check out these free events — Leona Forde: Milly McCarthy is a Complete Catastrophe, Yeva Skalietska: You Don’t Know What War Is: The diary of a young girl from Ukraine and The Summer I Robbed a Bank: Family Theatre (ages 8+).

Hysterical Histories - Comedic Dinner Theatre Experience 

Thursday, Friday and Saturdays until August 24 – Amicus restaurant

Chattyboo Productions' cast of "Hysterical Histories" photographed in Shandon, Cork. Angela Newman pictured far left. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
This comedic dinner experience is suitable for all ages and is described as a “must-do experience” in Cork. The unique event features live music, plenty of laughs and celebrates all things Cork in the form of dinner theatre. Families can enjoy a two-course meal at Amicus restaurant on Paul Street while being entertained by the hilarious and engaging actors.

The Pop Up Movie Club

Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 - Marina Market

In need of a rainy-day activity? The Pop Up Movie Club returns to the Marina Market this weekend with a range of family-friendly flicks including The Greatest Showman, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and Sing 2.

Watching a movie in a cool location is always fun but at the Marina Market, it is even more so because you can bring along food from your favourite stall.

For the adults 

Michael Dabroski will perform in Nano Nagle place on Sunday
Springsteen – A Tribute 

Friday, July 7 – Cyprus Avenue 

If you didn’t get enough of The Boss in the RDS, Europe’s best Bruce Springsteen tribute act come to Cyprus Avenue this weekend. Based in Ireland, the six-piece band is fronted by American singer, Monte Thompson.

Springsteen – A Tribute has been touring Ireland and the UK extensively since 2011 and has been gathering critical acclaim.

The show promises high energy and of course, plenty of hits.

Michael Dabroski in Concert 

Sunday, July 9 – Nano Nagle Place 

If classical music is more your thing, renowned violinist, Michael Dabroski will perform in Nano Nagle place on Sunday.

The concert is inspired by the direct genealogical link between Cork and Kilkenny, and the Irish ancestral roots of his mother’s family surname, Stotesbury.

The American classical musician, who is based in Cuba, will perform Bach's Cello Suite No.1 BMV 1007 & Violin Partita No.2 BMV 1004, plus an original piece entitled The Stotesbury Suite.

Bottomless Drag Brunch 

Sunday, July 9 – Oyster Tavern 

Taking place from 12pm until 3pm, a brand-new Drag Brunch is making its debut in Cork on Sunday. Instinct Bottomless Drag Brunch promises games, performances and much more. It also offers a selection of brunch courses, so you’re sure to find something for everyone.

Expect plenty of laughs and of course — prosecco.

