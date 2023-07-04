Foo Fighters guitarist delights restaurant staff during visit to Waterford village

The rock star recently played Glastonbury and is due to join his bandmates in Canada in the coming days
Nate Mendel ate at Shipmates Restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 15:46
Maeve Lee

Foo Fighters bass guitarist Nate Mendel paid a visit to a restaurant in Ardmore Co Waterford on Tuesday afternoon while spending time in the village with his family.

Locals say the rock star had been rumoured to be in the area earlier in the week but many did not believe it. Having recently played Glastonbury, Mendel, and his bandmates are due to play in Canada in the coming days.

During their visit to the Waterford village, Mendel and his family ate at Shipmates Restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. The musician arrived at the restaurant with his children, and it took the staff a few minutes to realise who they were serving.

According to staff at Shipmates, the Foo Fighters member was “down to earth” and very humble. When they took his name for the order he simply said "Nate".

Liadbhbeth said she will "never forget cooking for a Foo Fighter".

Mendel was happy to chat with one staff member and Foo Fighter superfan about their music, and even took time to pose for photos before sampling the famous Ballycotton fish and chips.

US rockers the Foo Fighters played a surprise set at Glastonbury this year. While many had speculated that they were the mystery act that was to play the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night, the crowd was thrilled to see them nonetheless.

The recent performance marked the band's first full UK gig since drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away last year.

Place: ArdmorePlace: Waterford
