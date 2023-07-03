Calling all parents: How to get bags of free books for incoming Junior Infants in Cork

Libraries all over the Cork County Council area are inviting children that are getting ready to start school in September to visit their local branch, and collect a free My Little Library book-bag.
The My Little Library initiative, funded through Dormant Accounts Funding, is offering the free package - featuring storybooks and junior library memberships for children, and supportive information for parents - for all children starting school in September 2023.
The aim of the initiative, part of the state's First 5 early-childhood strategy, is that all children will enter primary education with storybooks in their homes, and as members of their local library.
Helping launch the initiative last week, Mayor of the County of Cork. Cllr. Danny Collins says: “We would like to welcome every child and their family to join their local library, to borrow books and participate in our services and events, and most importantly, to discover the fun and adventure that awaits them in every story.”
- The free book bags are available now, at Cork County Council library branches around the county, and whenever your local library van stops near you.