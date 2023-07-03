Calling all parents: How to get bags of free books for incoming Junior Infants in Cork

The My Little Library initiative offers a free book bag, with storybooks for children and supportive information for parents, for all children starting school in September 2023.
Calling all parents: How to get bags of free books for incoming Junior Infants in Cork

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins pictured with kids from Muintir Bhaire Community Pre School in Bantry at the launch of Cork County Library’s My Little Library Initiative. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 15:02
Mike McGrath Bryan

Libraries all over the Cork County Council area are inviting children that are getting ready to start school in September to visit their local branch, and collect a free My Little Library book-bag.

The My Little Library initiative, funded through Dormant Accounts Funding, is offering the free package - featuring storybooks and junior library memberships for children, and supportive information for parents - for all children starting school in September 2023. 

The aim of the initiative, part of the state's First 5 early-childhood strategy, is that all children will enter primary education with storybooks in their homes, and as members of their local library.

Helping launch the initiative last week, Mayor of the County of Cork. Cllr. Danny Collins says: “We would like to welcome every child and their family to join their local library, to borrow books and participate in our services and events, and most importantly, to discover the fun and adventure that awaits them in every story.” 

  • The free book bags are available now, at Cork County Council library branches around the county, and whenever your local library van stops near you.

Read More

Five ways to get the most out of the school holidays 

More in this section

Alan Arkin Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine actor, dies aged 89
Dylan Mulvaney Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light did not support her during backlash
Bláthnaid Treacy and husband announce birth of baby girl  Bláthnaid Treacy and husband announce birth of baby girl 
<p>Tadhg Fleming and Alannah Bradley with their dogs Otis and Boo. Pictures: Black Diamond Photography</p>

Wedding of the Week: Inside Tadhg Fleming and Alannah Bradley's 'unique, upbeat' day

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd