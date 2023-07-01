Wedding of the Week: From Boston to Bere Island for Cork couple

Dave’s sister and sister-in-law, Sharon and Carmel, helped create decorations and the bouquets were by Petals Flower Design, Cork.
“We also picked wildflowers and foliage ourselves, down on Bere Island," says Becks.
“We did all the flowers for the tables and decorations ourselves. Dave and I had wonderful help from Sharon, Carmel, my grandmother Ann and grandad Pat, Dave’s mum Emily and cousin Helen the Friday before the wedding. They played a blinder.”
