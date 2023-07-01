Wedding of the Week: From Boston to Bere Island for Cork couple

The groom’s uncle had earned his new nickname on the double by the time his nephew Dave Hallahan and Becks O’Keeffe tied the knot.

Such was his attention to detail in organising not one but two big days for the couple that Dominic Hallahan was known to one and all as simply “Franc” — in honour of Irish nuptial wedding planner Franc or Peter Kelly who in turn takes his name from the wedding coordinator in the Hollywood movie Father of the Bride.

Becks O’Keeffe and Dave Hallahan.

Becks, originally from Carrigrohane, and Cobh native Dave have been together for five years.

Now based in Cobh, they eloped to Boston to exchange vows in a legal ceremony last June and then had a blessing on Bere Island in West Cork in September. “We held our main wedding celebration on Bere Island even though we were officially married in Swampscott in Boston,” says Becks. “We wanted to do something different.”

The blessing on Bere Island for Becks O’Keeffe and Dave Hallahan with Fr Dave Kenneally, right.

The idea for their wedding took shape as they rang in the New Year 2022 on Bere Island, after getting engaged that Christmas.

“Dave’s father was born on Bere Island and when we were there on New Year’s Eve, Dave asked me where I would like to get married. I replied: ‘Right here!’” says Becks.

Becks O'Keeffe with her friends, Brendan Canty, Brian Parsons, Liam Lyons, Emma Baxter, Brian O'Donovan, her brother Robert O'Keeffe, Darren Ghambari and Colin Kelly.

Enter Dave’s uncle Dominic who lives locally. “Dominic basically organised both the Bere Island and Boston celebrations,” adds the bride.

“Because he lives down on Bere Island, he loved the fact that we were holding our wedding there and had it all planned for us.”

Becks O’Keeffe and Dave Hallahan with their wedding party.

Dave adds: “Bere Island is where we go to relax and get away from a busy work life.”

First, the couple were Boston-bound for their legal ceremony. “We eloped and told hardly anyone,” says Becks.“Dave’s cousin, Katie Arrington Murphy, is a celebrant, so she married us.”

The groom Dave Hallahan with his uncle Dominic Hallahan.

The ceremony took place in the main park, in Swampscott. “Dominic organised that too, and travelled over to attend it. Only a few people were there and Dave’s friends Mick and Ian Murphy were witnesses,” says the bride.

It was a different story three months later, on Bere Island, when almost 100 guests boarded the ferry to join the fun.

Becks and Dave with Emma Baxter, Jasmine Kelly and Johnny Dennis.

The bride’s pal Fr Dave Kenneally performed a blessing, at Wild Atlantic Glamping, which was followed by a reception at The Bere Island Hotel, complete with a marquee. “Maria Murphy of The Bere Island Hotel co-ordinated all the wonderful catering.”

Becks’s friend Emma Baxter and Dave’s niece Jasmine Kelly were bridesmaids while Dave’s friend Johnny Dennis was the best man.

Becks O’Keeffe and Dave Hallahan.

Becks chose her wedding dress in Say I Do, Midleton, and the groom sourced his suit in Tony’s Menswear, Marlborough Street, Cork.

Raising a glass to the newlyweds’ future happiness were the bride’s parents Judith and Richard O’Keeffe and grandparents Ann and Pat Fallon and the groom’s mother and father Emily and Bernie Hallahan.

Becks O’Keeffe and Dave Hallahan travelled in style in a Karmann Ghia on their big day.

Richard also supplied the couple with stylish transport for the occasion in the form of a sleek red Karmann Ghia and Philip Bourke, photographer, captured every special moment on camera.

Dave’s sister and sister-in-law, Sharon and Carmel, helped create decorations and the bouquets were by Petals Flower Design, Cork.

Becks O’Keeffe and Dave Hallahan.

“We also picked wildflowers and foliage ourselves, down on Bere Island," says Becks.

“We did all the flowers for the tables and decorations ourselves. Dave and I had wonderful help from Sharon, Carmel, my grandmother Ann and grandad Pat, Dave’s mum Emily and cousin Helen the Friday before the wedding. They played a blinder.”

Becks O’Keeffe and Dave Hallahan travelled in style in a Karmann Ghia on their big day. Pictures: Philip Bourke

The revelry continued for the entire weekend. “People came across on the ferry there from the Friday and stayed until the Monday,” says the bride.

Becks works for her family business, Cork Recycling Company, established by her grandparents, and Dave for his family business, Hardware House Cobh.

The bride's family: Ann Fallon, Richie O'Keeffe, Dave and Becks, Judith O'Keeffe, Pat Fallon and Robert O'Keeffe.

The newlyweds’ honeymoon will coincide with their first anniversary. “We will go back to Boston in September,” says Becks.