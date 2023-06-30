Dogfest, alpaca walks and more: Six fun things to do in Cork this weekend

West Cork Chamber Music Festival

Friday, June 23 - Sunday, July 2 - Bantry

The 2023 West Cork Chamber Music Festival continues this weekend

The West Cork Chamber Music Festival continues this weekend, wrapping up on Sunday, July 2. The country’s largest and most prestigious music festival, each day is filled with music, concerts and masterclasses across a number of locations in Bantry. This weekend includes a Saturday morning Coffee Concert at St Brendan’s Church with Anna Devin and Deirdre Brenner, A Young Musicians Series at St Brendan’s Hall at 2pm, and an Evening concert back a the church at 7.30pm.

Sunday’s programme also includes a performance by the Treske Quartet on Whiddy Island and the finale concert at Bantry House.

For the full pogramme, see westcorkmusic.ie/chamber-music-festival/programme

Trans+ Pride

Saturday, July 1 – Grand Parade

Now in its second year, Trans+ Pride Cork 2023 takes place on Saturday afternoon at Grand Parade. With the theme of Break the Binary, this year’s event will include a number of speakers and performers such as writer and activist Kiera Barbara. The march starts at the library on Grand Parade at 2pm.

Dogfest

Sunday, July 2 – Marina Market

This weekend you can bring your pooch along to a dog-friendly festival Marina Market. Picture: Dan Linehan

What could be better than a Sunday spent at the Marina Market with your dog?

In association with Top Barkz, Dogfest 2023 will have plenty for people and their pooches to enjoy, including nine dog-friendly areas.

Fun for the whole family, the day includes meetups, a fashion show, Dogs Got Talent, races, prizes, and more. Plus, the usual great grub offerings at the popular market. Why not top the day off with a family walk along the Marina?

Entry costs €12.50, excluding booking fees. See www.eventbrite.ie

Yoga in the Park

Saturday, July 1 - Fitzgerald's Park

Yoga in the Park returns to Cork

If you’re looking to get the kids outside this weekend, Yoga in the Park is suitable for all ages, and even furry friends are welcome to come along.

Taking place at Fitzgerald's Park every Saturday, the yoga classes will run weekly until August 26 and are open to all levels. Each session is also donation-based and aims to raise money for Cork Simon. So grab your yoga mats and get ready to release some endorphins.

For updates, check out Himalaya Yoga Valley Ireland @himalayayogavalleyireland

Alpaca Walk West Cork

If the weather picks up, a walk in West Cork with a bunch of friendly alpacas sounds like a recipe for a great day out.

Alpaca Walk West Cork offers scenic guided walks throughout the seasons with — you guessed it — alpacas. There are a number of walks that run daily, varying between one and two hours in length. The one-hour easy stroll sounds like a good option for families. Plus, they recently welcomed an adorable new baby alpaca called Sunny.

More information is available on Facebook

Muscle at Crawford Art Gallery

Louise Banton and Artist Anna Fruse at the preview of Muscle: A Question of Power and Bodywork at Crawford Art Gallery. Picture: Darragh Kane

While this exhibition has been running since April, the school holidays are the perfect time to check it out. Muscle: a question of power by Anna Fuse at Crawford is an immersive experience that brings visitors on a journey through the gallery’s collection of Canova Casts.

The exhibition, which runs until August, aims to bring visitors up close and personal with these ancient Classical forms.

Crawford Art Gallery is open Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.