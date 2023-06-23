Fota, festivals and more: Six family-friendly things to do in Cork this weekend

Fota celebrates 40 years

Friday, June 23 – Sunday, June 25 - Fota Wildlife Park

Fota Wildlife Park today marks the 40th anniversary since it first opened to the public on June 23, 1983, and celebrates the birth of a new baby Giraffe, pictured above. Picture: Darragh Kane

This weekend, Fota Wildlife Park is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Since opening to the public in 1983, Fota Wildlife Park has had approximately 12 million visitors and the number of animals in the park has grown from 172 animals (33 species) to 1096 animals (109 species). To commemorate the special occasion, from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, Fota is hosting a carnival-style weekend of entertainment and games.

West Cork Chamber Music Festival

Friday, June 23 - Sunday, July 2 - Bantry

Pacifica Quartet will perform at this year's West Cork Chamber Music Festival. Picture: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco

The West Cork Chamber Music Festival is the country’s largest and most prestigious music festival. Each day is filled with music, concerts and masterclasses across a number of locations in Bantry. Headlined by four outstanding violinists, Alina Ibragimova, Viviane Hagner, Nurit Stark and young Mairéad Hickey, the festival will also see world premieres from Donnacha Dennehy and Sally Beamis. On Saturday, June 24 there’s a young musicians series at St Brendan’s Hall at 2pm while the evening will close with a concert at Bantry House at 7.30pm.

For the full programme, see westcorkmusic.ie/chamber-music-festival

Bonfire Night

Friday, June 23 - across Cork city

Alex and Barry Hickey from Farranree enjoying an alternative family event for Bonfire Night in Pophums Park, Farranree. Picture: Darragh Kane.

June 23 is Bonfire Night or ‘Bonna Night’ in Cork city, with a host of family-friendly events taking place at a number of the city’s main parks. As part of a move towards more safe, family-friendly activites, Cork City Council has organised six summer fun night events with free music, games, arts and crafts and more.

The events will take place on Friday, June 23 at Kilmore Road in Knocknaheeny, Loughmahon Park in Mahon, Glenamoy Lawn in Mayfield, Clashduv Park in Togher, Popham’s Park in Farranfee, and Comeragh Park in The Glen.

Murphy’s Farm

Friday, June 23 - Murphy's Farm

An alternative to Bonfire Night, Murphy’s Farm in Bishopstown has bouncy castles, face painting and more for families. The free event is open to all and kicks off at 4pm until 7pm, making it a great option for younger kids.

Ode to Joy

Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 23 - Crawford Art Gallery

Ode To Joy - Amanda Coogan and Dublin Theatre of the Deaf

As part of the Cork Midsummer Festival, the Cork Deaf Community Choir and artist Amanda Coogan will perform a very special version of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy in Irish Sign Language. The famous piece is one of the world’s most recognizable classical pieces of music and was written after he'd lost his hearing.

Speaking ahead of the performance, Amanda Coogan said: “The idea in the Ode to Joy is this brilliant idea of utopia, where ‘all men become brothers'. We’re really questioning the idea of utopia, what that could be and how to strive for it. The translation of it into ISL is stunning.”

There will be various 25-minute performances throughout the weekend.

To head along for free, register at www.corkmidsummer.com

Lego Show

Saturday, June 24 - Sunday, June 25 – Marina Market

Cork Lego Show is coming to the Marina Market this weekend

For Lego fans, the Cork Lego Show is coming to the Marina Market this weekend. The event promises to bring the world of Lego to life with models and dioramas covering a range of Lego themes, including Star Wars and Lego City.

The show is targeted at Lego fans aged four to 12 and will include games, competitions, a treasure hunt and more.

For tickets, see www.eventbrite.ie