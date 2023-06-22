'We have to do something': Muireann O'Connell shares stories of 'casual sexual assault'

People across the country have been sharing their stories of ‘casual sexual assault’ after Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell opened up about an experience she had while working on a photoshoot.

The Limerick native had been shooting for a magazine when “a complete stranger came up and pinched [her] arse”. Muireann said when she realised what had just occurred, she felt like “a complete idiot for not running after him”.

After sharing her story on social media, the presenter encouraged her followers to share their own ‘frozen’ experiences and was flooded with messages.

In the latest episode of her podcast And Another Thing, which she hosts alongside friend and comedian Emma Doran, Muireann shared some of those stories with listeners.

“We have to do something. Make a fuss, tell everyone. If you can’t call it out, tell someone about it. Don't let anyone ever say that you're hysterical, that you're making a big deal out of nothing, that you can't take a joke. That's not true,” she said on an episode of the podcast titled 'casual sexual assault and other things.'

“We do not have to be okay with what people are doing to us.”

While reading through some of the messages, co-host Emma Doran said she was “so shocked but not surprised”. The comedian shared her own experience, including the “endless flashers" she saw as a teenager.

“At the time, we were all told that the general thing was it's harmless. He's harmless. It's harmless,” she said.

She went on to share the story of a time when she walking to her car and a man jumped out in front of her.

“A flasher came at me. He jumped towards me. So, I actually jumped out onto the road.” She added that she was “proper f*cking spooked” by what happened and was “really, really nervous” about walking back to her car, even after informing passing gardaí of what had just happened.

“It's awful, but the kind of microaggressions that we put up with, it leads to a culture of going oh, it's fine. Don't be hysterical or that woman's hysterical. She doesn't get the joke. Why is she making such a fuss? It’s no big deal,” said Muireann.

Reader's responses

Following Muireann’s story, we asked Irish Examiner readers to share their experiences of being inappropriately touched or spoken to in public.

In response, one reader said: [A stranger] pinched my arse when walking along on summer holiday, on a path with my family.

“He was with other fellas. I was a teenager. Said nothing, just looked back. Froze I guess.”

Another said: “Countless times. From having an older man put his hand between my legs in a nightclub when I was just 18... to having my arse pinched like Muireann's many times on nights out."

The reader went on to say that they have also experienced catcalling and comments from bunches of young men “simply for being a woman and walking down the street”.

They added: “The sense of entitlement from men to touch women or speak to them inappropriately is off the scale even in 2023.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.