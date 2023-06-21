Dermot Kennedy apologises to Irish Traveller community for remarks during TV interview

The singer has apologised for the comments made during an appearance on a Canadian TV music channel 
Dermot Kennedy apologises to Irish Traveller community for remarks during TV interview

Dermot Kennedy: 'I was not referring to anyone specific, and I never mean to cause harm with the words I say'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 08:53
Maeve Lee

Dermot Kennedy has issued an apology to the Irish Traveller community after he used a derogatory term while discussing Irish slang words on a Canadian TV music channel.

During his appearance on the channel, the singer was asked for some examples of Irish slang words. The video, which has since been deleted, showed the 31-year-old speaking to a live audience.

In an apology posted to his Instagram account, the Dubliner said: “I would like to apologise to the Irish Traveller Community for any offence caused when discussing Irish slang in a recent interview.

“I was not referring to anyone specific, and I never mean to cause harm with the words I say, so I am sorry for any distress I’ve caused.” 

Dermot Kennedy issued an apology on social media. Picture: @dermotkennedy/Instagram
Dermot Kennedy issued an apology on social media. Picture: @dermotkennedy/Instagram

Dubin Senator Eileen Flynn had spoken out on the situation, describing the comment as “foolish”.

“I don’t think he was thinking”, she told Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder adding that some members of the Traveller community find the word offensive, while others don’t.

“I don’t think he meant harm by it, but it shows how normalised it is to be racist towards the Traveller community,” she said.

“I don’t believe Dermot Kennedy was racist towards our community, he never mentioned the Traveller community in the video to be fair to him. But using the slur is not appropriate.” 

As a member of the Traveller community, Flynn said she emailed Kennedy and asked him to apologise.

“[The word has] caused a lot of negative hassle to our community to all generations. Anytime I write a post on social media, you’re sure to see it. I'm often walking down the street and I'd hear people call me that.” 

It comes ahead of the Outnumbered singer’s two-night stint at Dublin’s Marlay Park this weekend.

