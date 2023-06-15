Dublin goalkeeper Scott Van Der Sluis latest bombshell to enter Love Island villa

The 22-year-old is originally from Wales and plays for Shelbourne FC
Scott Van Der Sluis . Picture: Love Island/ @loveisland

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 08:50
Maeve Lee

This year’s Love Islanders are about to welcome another bombshell as Dublin-based goalkeeper Scott Van Der Sluis prepares to enter the villa.

The 22-year-old plays for Shelbourne FC and is originally from Connah’s Quay in North Wales.

According to his club, the goalkeeper joined in 2022 having previously played with Bangor City in his native Wales. Van Der Sluis was the youngest goalkeeper to ever play with the Welsh national team.

The latest bombshell says he will bring banter and energy to this year’s Love Island villa, and admitted that he is a flirt. He describes himself as "tall, dark, handsome and I’m a goalkeeper, so I’m good with my hands".

It appears the new arrival may ruffle a few feathers as the Welshman says he has a “very, very strong personality”.

“If I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks,” he says.

"My family would say that I’m very well-spoken and very diplomatic, I’m good at breaking up situations. If someone is in the wrong, I'll call them out on it. I’m a person that you can always turn to for advice."

When asked why he is single, he says it has been his own choice, as well as circumstances.

“I’ve moved around a lot with football and I’ve been based in Dublin playing football for over a year,” he says. “I’ve been single for three and a half years so it’s been a while so I’m ready and open to anything!” 

As the goalie gets ready to turn heads in the villa, he is hoping to find a girl with “a strong personality, who’s independent and knows what they want”.

There is already one Irish contestant on the latest series of the ITV reality show, 22-year-old Catherine Agbaje. The Dubliner works as a commercial real estate agent and has described herself as “fun” and “flirty”.

Love IslandPerson: Scott Van Der Sluis
