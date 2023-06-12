Niall Horan joins latest episode of Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois

Horan reveals his personal connection to trains, saying: “My grandad was actually a train driver… he did Dublin to Sligo, which was his thing.
Niall Horan joins latest episode of Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois

One Direction singer Niall Horan stars in the latest episode of the hit Channel 4 digital series Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois (Ian West/PA)

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 12:32
Ceana Agbro, PA

One Direction singer Niall Horan stars in the latest episode of the hit Channel 4 digital series Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois.

The 29-year-old Irishman meets the TikTok personality at London’s Liverpool Street station for his latest trainspotting adventure.

The pair had intended to pay a visit to Harlow Town but multiple train cancellations and delays meant that Bourgeois had to come up with another way to make the most of their time together.

Niall Horan revealed that his grandfather was a train driver (Channel 4/PA)

Horan reveals his personal connection to trains, saying: “My grandad was actually a train driver… he did Dublin to Sligo, which was his thing.

“My dad tells me that he drove the train in the old movie The Great Train Robbery.”

Bourgeois then asks Horan if will perform an acoustic version of his song Heaven from his new album while on board a vintage Class 117.

Singer Niall Horan joined Francis Bourgeois at London’s Liverpool Street station for his latest trainspotting adventure (Niall Carson/PA)

The singer is the latest in a list of famous faces who have previously joined Bourgeois on his trainspotting adventures for the Channel 4 show.

Previous guests have included Tom Daley, Sam Ryder, AJ Tracey, Aisling Bea, Jesse Lingard, Mist, Alisha Lehmann and Chloe Burrows.

– The latest episode will be available from June 14 on Channel 4’s Entertainment YouTube channel.

Read More

Five things we learned from Harry Styles at Slane, from fan safety to One Direction

More in this section

Curly hair may have evolved to keep early humans cool, study suggests Curly hair may have evolved to keep early humans cool, study suggests
Brit Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London Niall Horan says he was afraid to go out after being chased by One Direction fans
The Two Johnnies - Photo by Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery ‘Proud day for the 2 Johnnies’: Podcasting duo react to catfish saga featuring in English paper
HoranPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: London
<p>Bill Murray and Kelis spark relationship rumours after UK sightings (PA)</p>

Bill Murray and Kelis spark relationship rumours after UK sightings

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd