Heating up: The rise of the mobile sauna along Ireland's coasts

If 2020 was the year of the sea swim, 2023 is the year of the sauna. Over the last three years, the Cork coastline has become home to a necklace of wooden barrel-shaped saunas, pitched up on the sand offering a route to fire and ice.
The health benefits of cold water immersion are widely known, both to reduce inflammation in the body, increase our metabolism and kickstart our immune system.
Thanks to experts like Danish metabolic scientist Susanna Søberg, we are learning more about the immense health benefits of combined heat and cold exposure, and Irish people are reaping the benefits.
Søberg advocates 11 minutes cold and 57 minutes heat exposure per week, suggesting that it will result in better sleep, reduced stress, and optimum health.
If you don’t like the beach part of a beach sauna then My Haven at Oysterhaven is for you.
You’ll enjoy a fantastically chill playlist from owner Paul before running down a slipway and straight into the water for your dip. Stunning, every time.
myhaven.ie
@myhaven_oysterhaven
One of the original and the best, Happy Place at Fountainstown offers regular sauna sessions and also breathwork sessions inspired by Wim Hoff.
Message owner Luke for details on Instagram.
@happyplacesaunas
The largest sauna in Munster, Wild Wellness has space to store your shoes and a huge picture window overlooking Garretstown Beach.
Look out for weekly collabs with wellness companies
wildwellness.ie
@wildercork
Head to Roberts Cove for a soothing experience with Sara. You’ll find lots of added benefits at Swede Sauna, from yoga to massage.
@swede_sauna
Friday nights in Schull and Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Red Strand, The Balmy Barrel promises craic, ceoil and a soothing sweat.
@westcorksauna
Barrel sauna on Garrylucas strand with a short walk to the water. A dazzling location, and soon to be selling cold dip pods to take home.
@the_sauna_snugg_
Youghal’s Redbarn Beach is home to this barrel sauna which has a whiskey barrel cold dip option for those who are not too fond of the sea.
@myhotspot.ie