Bill Murray and Kelis spark relationship rumours after UK sightings

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 09:48
Mike Bedigan

Hollywood actor Bill Murray and R&B singer Kelis have sparked rumours of a relationship after being spotted together several times in the UK.

The Groundhog Day star, 72, has been spotted watching the singer, 43, at her London shows, including at the Mighty Hoopla festival last weekend.

Murray is reportedly in the capital to film a sequel to the Ghostbusters franchise, which will see him reprise his role as Peter Venkman alongside many of the original cast members.

Kelis performs in London (Ian West/PA)

The Sun was the first to report on his supposed relationship with Kelis, who is performing a string of European dates including Glastonbury festival later this month.

Sources told the outlet the two have been “getting close for a while” and had “clearly hit it off” after meeting previously in the US.

Kelis’ second husband Mike Mora died in March 2022, while Murray’s estranged wife Jennifer Butler died in 2021.

Representatives for Murray and Kelis have been approached for comment.

