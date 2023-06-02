Meath teenager Cillian O’Connor to bid for place in Britain’s Got Talent final

Meath magician Cillian O’Connor is set to appear in the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent on Friday night as the teenager fights for his place in the competition’s final.
The 13-year-old has already wowed the judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli with his magic routine during the auditions round of the talent show.
During his audition, O’Connor talked about his autism diagnosis, describing it as an ability, rather than a disability. His impressive magic routine had the audience and judges clapping and gasping along and in the end, he got a standing ovation. After finding out he was through to the semi-final, his reaction brought judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli to tears.
“You are unbelievably talented,” said Simon Cowell. “There’s something really, really incredible about you.”
O’Connor will be up against seven other acts during Friday night’s live semi-final but only two will make it through to Sunday’s final. A public vote will send one act through to the Britain’s Got Talent final while the judges will make a decision on the second act.
A number of acts including Ariel act Duo Odyssey, dance group Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, comic Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, dancer Musa Motha, singer Amy Lou and singer Malakai have already qualified for the final.
The winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will receive a grand prize of £250,000 (approximately €290,000).
