Wedding of the Week: Sun, sea and sand for Kerry's Keelin and Darren

The Atlantic Ocean enjoyed a starring role in the romance of Keelin Riley and Darren Horan.

These Kerry-based newlyweds first laid eyes on one another while working as lifeguards in Ocean City, Maryland, in the United States.

They tied the knot a decade later, right across that same stretch of water — in Dingle. “We met in 2013 on our J1 visa,” says Keelin, who is originally from Co Wicklow.

A long-distance romance ensued once they returned to home shores. “We were originally living four hours apart in Wicklow and Kerry, before making the move to Australia,” adds Keelin.

Buddy, left, and Darren and Keelin at the couple's engagement.

There she and Darren, from Castlemaine, lived for two years but the Kingdom was calling. “Just before the pandemic started we made Kerry our permanent home — along with Buddy, our dog,” says Keelin.

Buddy at the engagement of Keelin and Darren.

Buddy was the groom-to-be's "right-hand man" as he popped the question. "Darren got down on one knee during the covid pandemic on my local beach in my hometown of Arklow," says Keelin.

Keelin Riley and Darren Horan. Pictures: Padraig Healy Wedding Photography

Planning was fun and easy, add the newlyweds, who are now based in Milltown, Co Kerry. “I bought the very first dress I tried on in the first boutique I visited, O’Brien’s Boutique in Co Wicklow,” says Keelin.

“I saw the dress online and from that moment I knew it was the dress for me — it’s by Australian designer Madi Lane.

Keelin Riley.

“It’s boho-inspired with detachable sleeves and a sand-coloured underlay. I felt a strong connection to the dress and was delighted to give a nod to Australia, where Darren and I had spent two years.”

They exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in the Dingle Skellig Hotel on April 21, 2023, and the reception took place there also.

Darren Horan with his attendants on his big day.

“We booked the first venue we viewed and didn't need to see anywhere else, the Skellig is perfect!” says Keelin.

Billy Hutchinson, the celebrant, performed the ceremony, having driven five hours from Arklow.

Keelin Riley and Darren Horan.

“We included a sand ritual; mixing sand from each of our local beaches. I brought sand from Arklow where Darren proposed, while Darren brought sand from Inch Beach in Kerry.” Their photographer, Paudie Healy of Padraig Healy Wedding Photography, led the wedding party on a scenic shoot that included Bín Bán Cliffs.

The bride’s parents, Imelda and Brendan Riley, and the groom’s mother and father, Beth and John Horan, helped them plan their ideal celebration.

The bride’s sisters-in-law Rebekah Holmes and Priscilla Charles were her maid of honour and bridesmaid respectively, while her friends Eimear Louth and Rachel Bothwell were bridesmaids. Darren had his brother Gavin Horan by his side as his best man and his friends Padraig McAllister, Sean Courtney and Conor Griffin as his groomsmen.

Keelin Riley and Darren Horan with Rebekah Holmes, Priscilla Charles, Eimear Louth and Rachel Bothwell.

The team of Laura Lou Hair Stylist and makeup artist Aine Doherty ensured the bride and her party were ready for their close-ups.

“LaLunaFlorals did our bouquets and I did the rest of the flowers, buttonholes and décor,” adds Keelin.

Keelin owns a social media management agency, South West Social and Darren is a materials engineer in Killarney.