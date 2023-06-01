June bank holiday: Eight fun things to do in Cork this weekend

The June bank holiday is here and for once, the weather is playing ball.

If you're looking to make the most of a sunshine-filled long weekend, there is no shortage of fun things to do in Cork. From the return of Live at the Marquee to the Cork City Marathon — we have it all here.

Cork City Marathon

Helping to launch the 2023 Cork City Marathon this week are (l-r) Mary Hoare, who won first place in her category of the half marathon this year, Dympna Murphy from Cork City Council, Dolores Duffy who will be a pacer at the 2023 event and Sanctuary Runner Nomathemba Macala. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Cork City Marathon is back this June bank holiday weekend. The Full Marathon kicks off on Sunday, June 4 at 8:15am from Patrick’s Street while the Half Marathon starts on Monahan Road at 10:15am. The 10k race also starts on Patrick’s Steet at the slightly later time of 8:45am. This year, there will also be Fan Zones across the route to help enhance the amazing atmosphere and to encourage local groups to help lift the spirits of those taking part.

Whether you’re taking part or not, the city will be buzzing with excitement and there are plenty of post-marathon events happening too.

Find out more at www.corkcitymarathon.ie

Ballinadee Bus Open Day

Thomas and Rachel McCarthy of the Ballinadee Bus feature, at Ballinadee, Co Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The family-run Ballinadee Bus near Kinsale is hosting an open day for their brand-new farm which will be open to the public for the first time on Sunday, June 4.

Animals include alpacas, donkeys, goats, Pygmy goats, sheep, chickens, pigs and cows – most of which are rescues. Plus, the family promise music, face painting, games, a raffle and much more from 12pm at their famous Ballinadee Bus.

Cork siblings Thomas, Anna, Rachel and Niall McCarthy took on the bus to B&B project during the covid-19 pandemic in memory of their late father Patrick. They appeared on Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces which aired in the summer of 2021.

The Frames

The Frames performing at Live at the Marquee. Picture: Miki Barlok

As part of this year’s offering at Live at the Marquee, Glen Hansard and co will return to Cork for two nights between June 2-3. One of Ireland's best live acts, you can expect plenty of favourites from across the band's seven albums at the Marquee gigs.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner ahead of the gig, Glen Hansard said Cork was the first city outside Dublin that took The Frames seriously.

“When we played Dublin, a lot of it was our friends and people we knew coming to see us. When we filled De Lacy House [a now shuttered venue on Oliver Plunkett Street], and when put people in [famed 1990s club] Sir Henry’s, that felt like a real success. Here’s a room full of strangers. It felt like we were being taken seriously as a band. Cork has always been a dear city to The Frames.”

For tickets, check out www.ticketmaster.ie

Bingo Loco XXL

Live at the Marquee, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Making its Marquee debut appearance with a massive production, Bingo Loco XXL comes to the Marquee for the Bank Holiday weekend. Kicking off on Sunday, June 4 the event promises epic dance-offs, the best of 90s/00s tunes, lip-sync battles, and of course, bingo.

There will be festival-level production at this Bingo Loco with special effects, 40kg of confetti, and some celebrity special guests.

For more Live at the Marquee events check out www.ticketmaster.ie

Cork Harbour Festival

Finbarr Hickey (9), Tom Phelan (9) and Aisling O'Leary (8) at the launch of this year’s Cork Harbour Festival, which runs from 2-11 June with over 80 events in a dozen different location. Picture: Clare Keogh

The Cork Harbour Festival returns from June 2-11 with over 80 events taking place across the ten days. The festival celebrates Cork’s maritime heritage as the second-largest natural harbour in the world. This year’s festival incorporates history, heritage and the harbour’s stunning landscape. Events will include on-water adventures as well as family-friendly fun.

From cycle tours and exhibitions to guided tours and kayaking, there are loads of events to choose from that will suit a range of age groups.

See corkharbourfestival.com for the full list of events

Ballydehob Country Music Festival

Country music stars Bernie Heaney and Shaun Loughrey at Ballydehob Country Music Festival in 2022.

If you’re looking for a country music fix, the 2023 Ballydehob Country Music Festival runs from Friday June 2 to Monday June 5. With a great line-up scheduled, there will also be two dance nights in the local community hall. Joe Davitt Band open the festival on Saturday night and will be followed by special guest, Louise Morrissey. On Sunday, Ballina musician Gerry Guthrie takes to the stage with many more names set to perform over the long weekend.

Other events over the weekend include street entertainment and a bar trail which will have a variety of musicians who will provide great entertainment.

Check it out at ballydehobcountrymusic.com

Rooftop Block Part Cyprus Avenue

Kick off your bank holiday weekend with the Rooftop Block Party at Cyprus Avenue. Taking place in the relatively new venue, Wavelength, attendees can soak up the sun while enjoying great food and even better music. Doors open at 5pm, so be sure to pack the sunscreen.

Bantry Walking Festival

Bear Island in stunning sunshine, taken from Hungry Hill on the Beara Peninsula on day 1 of the Bantry Walking Festival. Picture: Anthony O'Donovan, Clonakilty ©

If you fancy a lovely walk in the sunshine this bank holiday weekend, the Bantry Walking Festival is for you. Taking place from June 2-4 there are plenty of options for walks and hikes. All walks depart from Bantry Community Tourist Office at 10pm sharp with buses provided for traveling to and from all of the destinations.

Events include a hike along the Beara/Brefini Way in Gougane Barra, the Sheeps Head Peninsula and Whiddy island. Each one is marked by difficulty and typically range between Moderate to high level of fitness.

Pre-booking is essential so by emailing bantrywalkingfestival@gmail.com or keep an eye on the Bantry Walking Festival Facebook and Instagram for updates.