Actor Aisling Kearns announces she is expecting her first child

Irish actor and well-known TikTok personality Aisling Kearns has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Offaly native is known for her ‘Irish mammy’ skits online and has over 4.5M likes on TikTok along with over 215k followers on the app.

Kearns announced the happy news with pictures of her and her partner Dave on a beach holding their baby scan pictures while on holiday in Portugal.

“About to take the 'Irish Mammy' to a whole new level…,” she said alongside the sweet snaps.

Kearns' professional acting debut was in Louise O’Neill’s play Asking For It and most recently, she played Kate Barber in the 2023 film, Barber.

Under the post revealing the happy news, a number of well-known faces congratulated Kearns and her partner.

“Ahhhhh amazing news!!!! Huge congrats,” wrote RTÉ 2FM's Carl Mullan, who already recently announced that he and his partner are expecting their second child. “OMG !! So happy for you ! The best Irish Mammy you will be,” said Cork creator Miriam Mullins.

Meanwhile, Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey has announced the birth of his second child. Also known for his online skits, Hickey already has one daughter called Caoimhe.

“Not an easy labour, but herself and her trooper of a mam are doing well now. Sadhbh Hickey, 9 pounds 2 ounces, you've stolen the heart clean out of me,” the actor and comedian wrote alongside a picture of him holding his newborn.

“I dunno what Henry VIII's f*cking problem was. I bloody love daughters! Caoimhe & Sadhbh 4eva,” he added.

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams was among those congratulation the comic the birth of his second child.

"Maith sibh. Fáilte romhat. Comghairdeas Mamái agus Dadaí. Agus Sadhbh go h’airithe," he said.