Tributes paid following death of First Dates Ireland star Judy Fitzgerald

The 32-year-old was crowned Miss Bikini Ireland in 2014 and was well-known in the fitness modelling industry
Tributes paid following death of First Dates Ireland star Judy Fitzgerald

The Limerick native appeared on First Dates Ireland in March.

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 15:59
Maeve Lee

Tributes have been paid to Miss Bikini Ireland model and First Dates contestant Judy Fitzgerald who passed away on Saturday.

The Limerick native appeared on the most recent series of First Dates Ireland which aired on RTÉ in March.

The 32-year-old was crowned Miss Bikini Ireland in 2014 and was well-known in the fitness modelling industry. She studied nursing at University College Cork and worked on the frontline as a midwife during the covid-19 pandemic. 

In 2015, the model walked the catwalk at New York Fashion Week, and she frequently appeared on the cover of magazines.

During her appearance on First Dates Irelands, Fitzgerald was preparing to head to the States to represent Ireland in a fitness modelling competition.

Fair City star Jenny Lee Dixon and her husband, former Limerick TD Tom Neville were among those to share their condolences online. “So so sad to learn of Judy’s passing. She will be missed by all very much. Our sincerest sympathy to the Fitzgerald family and friends. May she Rest in Peace,” the couple wrote.

Sharing pictures of Fitzgerald online, celebrity red carpet designer Venera Tabakin said: "R.I.P Judy Fitzgerald my little Model and friend Miss Bikini and Celebrity of Ireland."

According to rip.ie, Fitzgerald will be “sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Liam and Imelda, sister Lucy, brother William, brother-in-law Pedro, extended members of the Fitzgerald and Martin Families and a large circle of friends”.

A requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12pm in St Nessan's Church, Raheen followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Read More

Renowned Irish artist Graham Knuttel dies

More in this section

National Television Awards 2022 - London This Morning stars defend show as ‘happy people in a happy place’ amid Phillip Schofield exit
Watch: Russell Crowe shares special tribute to Ryan Tubridy after his final Late Late Show Watch: Russell Crowe shares special tribute to Ryan Tubridy after his final Late Late Show
ITV Palooza 2022 - London Phillip Schofield denies claims of ‘toxicity’ at This Morning
<p>Catherine Agbaje will appear in the upcoming season of Love Island. Picture : @LoveIsland</p>

Meet Catherine Agbaje, the Irish woman set to appear on Love Island 2023

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd