Meet the Irish woman set to appear on Love Island 2023

Love Island is back on our screens next week which means summer is officially in full swing.

Ahead of the return of the popular ITV show, the line-up for the upcoming season has been revealed and includes one Irish contestant.

Catherine Agbaje, 22, is set to enter the Love Island villa this summer. The Dubliner works as a commercial real estate agent and has described herself as “fun” and “flirty”.

When asked how friends and family would describe her, she said: "Someone who is fun and a loving character.

"They know I have so much love to give. I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face."

The Dublin native has two degrees, including an undergrad and masters in Psychology and Sociology and Real Estate.

When asked to share something not many people know about her, she added: “My teeth are real, people always think they are veneers! I had braces when I was younger.”

Goodbye Dublin, hello Mallorca! 👋 Will commercial real estate agent Catherine seal a perfect deal? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8ue4fEjqIt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 29, 2023

The new series, which kicks off on June 5, will be the first summer series hosted by Maya Jama. The presenter made her debut during the winter series in South Africa earlier this year, replacing former presenter and Irish woman Laura Whitmore.

This year Love Island viewers will be given the chance to vote for which contestants will be paired up before the new summer series launches.

Viewers will be given the power to choose who is coupled up with who in the first episode.

Host Maya Jama told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “A very big surprise – the public has all the power. So for the first episode, you guys are going to decide who couples up, you vote and we listen.”

In previous series, the contestants have made their own decisions on who to couple up with, but the public was given the power to decide for the first time last year.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One on June 5.