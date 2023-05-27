Pete the Vet: Spaying and neutering is the key to stopping puppy and kitten overpopulation

I’ve written before about Ireland’s success story on the stray dog front, with the number of unwanted dogs being euthanased at local authority dog pounds reducing from over 30,000 dogs in the early 1990s to less than 200 in 2021. Animal welfare and rescue organisations, veterinary groups and local authority teams had worked hard together to make this happen. For a brief period, it seemed as if the age-old problem of unwanted dogs had been fixed.
- SpayAware Week runs from Sunday 28th May to Sunday 4 June
- https://spayaware.ie/
- https://www.facebook.com/Spayaware